In Australia, a Colorful Renovation Makes a Midcentury Apartment Fully Wheelchair Accessible
Project Details:
Location: Victoria, Australia
Footprint: 1,830 square feet
Builder: SJT Builders
Structural Engineer: Stantin Consulting
Stylist: Tobi Dikstein
Photographer: Tatjana Plitt / @tatjanaplitt
From the Architect: "The brief was to turn this sensational midcentury sub penthouse apartment into a modern and fully wheelchair accessible retreat. The space had breathtaking 270 degree vistas over Port Phillip Bay, Albert Park Lake, and across to St Kilda but these views were broken and stifled by an original enclosed kitchen and bar. Lucky for us, our clients wanted to incorporate beautiful and unique materials, finishes and color—so much color! As a naturally well lit space, a neutral or white interior would have ‘bleached’ the space and created uncomfortable glare. Instead this inviting, captivating, and warm interior welcomes you inside whilst framing the panoramic views beyond.
"The owners are passionate about midcentury design and fell in love with the 1960s apartment building and its spectacular views. Whilst wanting to refurbish the apartment, they did not want to erase the history and character of the space. There were many aspects of the apartment however that did not work well for modern living, in particular for owner Nick who uses a wheelchair, so we saw this as an exciting challenge and opportunity.
"Some accessibility design features include: a raised dining platform accessed via a shallow ramp allowing spectacular bay and city views from a seated position, an island bench with a lower breakfast bar—no need for stools, wheelchair access under sinks and preparation areas, generous circulation spaces throughout, and a zero threshold shower in the ensuite with an integrated tiled bench seat. To enable an accessible and wheelchair friendly master wing, the whole master bedroom and ensuite floor was raised up to allow for plumbing infrastructure and access into the master bedroom changed to a discrete shallow ramp. The raised floor also provided uninterrupted views from a seated position—from the bed, bench seat or a wheelchair—over Port Philip Bay.
"The overall feel when you walk in this space is of understated luxury meets homely comfort—a serene sanctuary amidst the urban bustle. Accessibility is seamlessly woven in, just as it should be—unobtrusive and inclusive."
