In Argentina, a Home Finds Balance on Uneven Forest Ground
Project Details:
Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina
Architect: Gonzalo Bardach Arquitectura / @gonzalobardach_arq
Footprint: 3,014 square feet
Structural & Civil Engineer: VH Ingenieros
Photographer: César Béjar / @cesarbejarstudio
From the Architect: "The project is located on the coast of Buenos Aires, Argentina, inserted in the middle of a coniferous forest, on a dune used to build emotional and experiential architecture, through the connection between the outside and the interior. This connection takes into account the natural topography, and uses the existing unevenness to build a shelter, a place without time, where the void and the view are framed.
"The morphology of the project harmonizes architecture and landscape, with fluid and organic forms that are integrated through the heart of the project: a void that connects the forest surrounding the house, integrating front and back, using the dune to build a space for contemplation and silence, a place to connect with nature. Light plays a fundamental role in the project, creating a unique and changing atmosphere of the space.
"The materials are used in their pure state, such as liquid stone, wood, iron, and glass. The liquid stone emerges as the distinctive and expressive element of the project, adapting to the terrain topography and enabling an effortless relationship between the architecture and the surrounding landscape. The work is materially integrated into the environment, and this connection generates a sense of rootedness and refuge in the middle of the forest.
"The program is distributed on a ground floor, organized by three semi-buried pavilions whose roofs are tied to the ground, and form a topography absorbed by the forest. The pavilions are tied by a garden roof that covers a central space between the pavilions, which house the service and rest spaces, while the central space houses the social program: the kitchen, the dining room, the living room integrated into a gallery, as well as to all the natural elevations of the landscape."
