In Argentina, a Home Finds Balance on Uneven Forest Ground

Photographer: César Béjar / @cesarbejarstudio

From the Architect: "The project is located on the coast of Buenos Aires, Argentina, inserted in the middle of a coniferous forest, on a dune used to build emotional and experiential architecture, through the connection between the outside and the interior. This connection takes into account the natural topography, and uses the existing unevenness to build a shelter, a place without time, where the void and the view are framed.

"The morphology of the project harmonizes architecture and landscape, with fluid and organic forms that are integrated through the heart of the project: a void that connects the forest surrounding the house, integrating front and back, using the dune to build a space for contemplation and silence, a place to connect with nature. Light plays a fundamental role in the project, creating a unique and changing atmosphere of the space.