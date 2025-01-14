A Dated Flat in a Building by None Other Than Le Corbusier Gets a Reverent Refresh

In 2010, Michel Noiset and his wife, Danielle Noiset-Lekeu, were living in Germany, but they longed to return to Geneva, where Michel had lived for 30 years. When they heard there was an opening in the Immeuble Clarté, a building designed by Le Corbusier and his cousin Pierre Jeanneret and finished in 1932 in the lively Eaux-Vives neighborhood, they jumped at the opportunity because of the location, light, and views. "My first impression was that I found the building superb. It was a jewel," says Michel, 78, a former electronics engineer and IT executive. The couple purchased the five-room, 1,345-square-foot flat, which had not been altered since 1975.