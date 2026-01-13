These Midcentury Town Houses in Chicago Are More Desirable Than They’ve Ever Been
Units designed by I. M. Pei and Harry Weese still attract young families wanting to raise their kids in an urban environment.
Text by
Photos by
Twentieth-century urban renewal had a great track record of producing freeways, less so desirable places to live. But near the University of Chicago, on the South Side of the city, one plan from the late 1950s by architects I. M. Pei and Harry Weese embraced its context, generating midcentury-modern town houses still celebrated for their congenial and efficient urban family life.
