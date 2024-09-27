Get tickets to Dwell Open House: Los Angeles
Summer Never Ends at This $6K Ibiza-Inspired ADU Rental in Los Angeles

The newly built home has a crisp, white exterior and a sun-kissed living area that opens to a pergola-topped balcony.
Location: 5750 Pickford Street, Los Angeles, California

Price: $5,990 per month

Architect: Phil Kudelka

Year Built: 2024

Footprint: 1,570 square feet (two bedrooms, three baths)

Lot Size: 0.04 acres

From the Agent: "This separate-structure ADU is inspired by the purity, simplicity, and clean-angled lines of homes in Ibiza. From the front entrance, a travertine exterior staircase takes you past a tranquil water fountain to a grand exterior patio flanked with built-in benches, custom cushions, a trellis made from reclaimed oak beams, and oversized terra-cotta pots planted with Mediterranean desert flora. The living room and kitchen are unified in one large space. Beautiful limestone tiles accent the upstairs, while the bedrooms feature wood flooring and wood planked ceilings. The primary bedroom has a built-in white stucco bed frame dotted with built-in niches. Both bedrooms have double French doors leading to the side yards for natural light and fresh air. All utilities are included, including high-speed internet."

The detached ADU has its own entrance and space for one car in a shared garage.

A bright, open floor plan connects the living areas, which extend to the spacious exterior patio thanks to a wall of 12-foot-tall, folding glass doors.

The dining area features white concrete countertops and reclaimed wood cabinetry with traditional Spanish clavos nails.

The bathrooms are fitted with custom cabinetry, deep stone sinks, and built-in hampers.

The property also includes a private backyard, complete with an outdoor grill and dining area.

