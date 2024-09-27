Summer Never Ends at This $6K Ibiza-Inspired ADU Rental in Los Angeles

From the Agent: "This separate-structure ADU is inspired by the purity, simplicity, and clean-angled lines of homes in Ibiza. From the front entrance, a travertine exterior staircase takes you past a tranquil water fountain to a grand exterior patio flanked with built-in benches, custom cushions, a trellis made from reclaimed oak beams, and oversized terra-cotta pots planted with Mediterranean desert flora. The living room and kitchen are unified in one large space. Beautiful limestone tiles accent the upstairs, while the bedrooms feature wood flooring and wood planked ceilings. The primary bedroom has a built-in white stucco bed frame dotted with built-in niches. Both bedrooms have double French doors leading to the side yards for natural light and fresh air. All utilities are included, including high-speed internet."