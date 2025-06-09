Prefabs Can Look Unnatural. This One in Brazil Is Meant to Shift That Perception

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

Photographer: Filippo Bamberghi

From the Architect: "Rodrigo Ohtake’s latest project is a modular, ecological holiday home for his family in Ibiúna, a rural town an hour and half far from São Paulo. Ohtake’s family uses it to get away from city life, to relax after a busy week and for the children to get in contact with nature. The challenge was to design a house that didn’t look like a prefabricated modular house, without deviating from the original modular concept. The main motivation that led him to embark on this project was the possibility of providing quality and affordable housing.

"His design is constituted as an interaction between shapes, volumes, colors and the area in which these projects are scaled, producing unique manifestations. These qualities may prove their worth on a daily basis, but when paired with a sense of mass production and celerity, they tend to put this relationship to the test. The presented solution consists of several prefabricated modules that act as a living room, dining room, and kitchen.