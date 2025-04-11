The Green Roof on Their Icelandic Cabin Blends With the Forest Floor

Wanting an occasional break from the city, Hákon and Lilja started looking for a place they could escape to. "It was important for us to have a retreat where we could disconnect from the fast pace of urban life and immerse ourselves in nature," Hákon says. The Reykjavík residents imagined something in the countryside where they could relish Iceland’s short-but-sweet summers, and in colder months, peer out from wide windows. "Somewhere we could experience the changing seasons from our living space," adds Lilja.