Get tickets to Dwell Open House: Los Angeles
SubscribeSign In
In Tasmania, a “Japandi” Home Clad in Charred Timber Lists for $2MView 10 Photos

In Tasmania, a “Japandi” Home Clad in Charred Timber Lists for $2M

Designed by Crump Architects, the hilltop property pairs moody interiors with sweeping views of Port Cygnet.
Text by
View 10 Photos

Location: 106 Winns Road, Cygnet, Tasmania

Price: offers over $3,000,000 AUD (approximately $2,042,235 USD)

Architect: Crump Architects

Footprint: 1,862 square feet

Lot Size: 2.61 acres

From the Agent: "This pavilion-style residence seamlessly blends Scandinavian and midcentury design, incorporating natural materials reminiscent of traditional Japanese homes, all perfectly positioned with breathtaking elevated views across rolling hills toward Port Cygnet. As you pull into the property, you will feel as though you have entered an eco retreat with a sense of serenity and native gardens planted beautifully around the house. Conceived by renowned architect Nathan Crump and built by Overland Builders, the home is composed of three pavilions. The main pavilion has a grand feel with dramatically high ceilings, polished concrete flooring, and an abundant supply of natural light. Connected by a covered deck, the second pavilion houses a bedroom with amazing views and an en suite bathroom. The third pavilion could be utilized as a dual living space or an opulent primary suite, as it boasts an open-plan bedroom and living area, kitchenette, timber flooring, bay views, and wood heater."

Set atop a hill in Cygnet, Tasmania, the sprawling residence is clad in charred spotted gum timber.&nbsp;

Set atop a hill in Cygnet, Tasmania, the sprawling residence is clad in charred spotted gum timber. 

In Tasmania, a “Japandi” Home Clad in Charred Timber Lists for $2M - Photo 2 of 9 -
Large clerestory windows fill the kitchen and dining area with natural light.

Large clerestory windows fill the kitchen and dining area with natural light.

In Tasmania, a “Japandi” Home Clad in Charred Timber Lists for $2M - Photo 4 of 9 -
Polished concrete floors run through the living areas, complementing the brick fireplaces and wooden ceilings.

Polished concrete floors run through the living areas, complementing the brick fireplaces and wooden ceilings.

In Tasmania, a “Japandi” Home Clad in Charred Timber Lists for $2M - Photo 6 of 9 -
Overlooking Port Cygnet, the primary suite evokes moody vibes and offers outdoor access.

Overlooking Port Cygnet, the primary suite evokes moody vibes and offers outdoor access.

In Tasmania, a “Japandi” Home Clad in Charred Timber Lists for $2M - Photo 8 of 9 -
"Ideally set in Huon Valley’s fruit-growing region, close to two award-winning wineries, the property allows for peace and privacy while being conveniently located to numerous shops, cafes, and restaurants," notes the agent.

"Ideally set in Huon Valley’s fruit-growing region, close to two award-winning wineries, the property allows for peace and privacy while being conveniently located to numerous shops, cafes, and restaurants," notes the agent.

106 Winns Road in Cygnet, Tasmania, is currently seeking offers over $3,000,000 AUD (approximately $2,042,235 USD) and is listed with Georgie Rayner of The Agency.

Dwell Staff
Questions? Pitches? Email edit@dwell.com

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.