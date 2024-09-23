In Tasmania, a “Japandi” Home Clad in Charred Timber Lists for $2M

Footprint: 1,862 square feet

Lot Size: 2.61 acres

From the Agent: "This pavilion-style residence seamlessly blends Scandinavian and midcentury design, incorporating natural materials reminiscent of traditional Japanese homes, all perfectly positioned with breathtaking elevated views across rolling hills toward Port Cygnet. As you pull into the property, you will feel as though you have entered an eco retreat with a sense of serenity and native gardens planted beautifully around the house. Conceived by renowned architect Nathan Crump and built by Overland Builders, the home is composed of three pavilions. The main pavilion has a grand feel with dramatically high ceilings, polished concrete flooring, and an abundant supply of natural light. Connected by a covered deck, the second pavilion houses a bedroom with amazing views and an en suite bathroom. The third pavilion could be utilized as a dual living space or an opulent primary suite, as it boasts an open-plan bedroom and living area, kitchenette, timber flooring, bay views, and wood heater."