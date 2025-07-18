The Glass-Encased Dining Room Is the Star of This $1.5M Hudson River Midcentury

From the Agent: "Designed by acclaimed architect Charles P. Winter, this Hudson River property is a bold and thoughtful expression of midcentury-modern design and is being put up for sale for only the second time since its construction in 1967. Set high on a wooded bluff, the home is oriented to capture commanding seasonal views of the Hudson River and the distant silhouette of the Mario Cuomo Bridge. Inside, large floor-to-ceiling windows showcase the surrounding landscape, letting natural light pour into every corner. Materials like warm wood, stone, and steel are used with intention, creating an atmosphere that is both grounded and refined. Every element—from the clean lines of the architecture to the quiet flow of the floor plan—reflects Winter’s deep respect for site and setting. At the center of the home, a soaring great room opens to decks, perfect for entertaining or just a quiet moment in nature. A cupola crowns the structure, offering a peaceful, elevated lookout with sweeping views—a truly unique feature that speaks to the home’s one-of-a-kind character. The layout balances open communal spaces with more intimate rooms—including several dedicated office spaces, studio space, and a private guest suite. This is more than a home; it’s a place to experience the changing light, shifting seasons, and daily rhythms of the river."