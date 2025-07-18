The Glass-Encased Dining Room Is the Star of This $1.5M Hudson River Midcentury

SubscribeSign In
The Glass-Encased Dining Room Is the Star of This $1.5M Hudson River MidcenturyView 16 Photos

Architect Charles P. Winter designed the 6,500-square-foot home with a series of patios, half levels, and skylights that soak up views of the surrounding forest.
Location: 159 Tweed Boulevard, Nyack, New York 

Price: $1,499,000

Year Built: 1967

Architect: Charles P. Winter

Footprint: 6,581 square feet (5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths)

Lot Size: 0.59 Acres

From the Agent: "Designed by acclaimed architect Charles P. Winter, this Hudson River property is a bold and thoughtful expression of midcentury-modern design and is being put up for sale for only the second time since its construction in 1967. Set high on a wooded bluff, the home is oriented to capture commanding seasonal views of the Hudson River and the distant silhouette of the Mario Cuomo Bridge. Inside, large floor-to-ceiling windows showcase the surrounding landscape, letting natural light pour into every corner. Materials like warm wood, stone, and steel are used with intention, creating an atmosphere that is both grounded and refined. Every element—from the clean lines of the architecture to the quiet flow of the floor plan—reflects Winter’s deep respect for site and setting. At the center of the home, a soaring great room opens to decks, perfect for entertaining or just a quiet moment in nature. A cupola crowns the structure, offering a peaceful, elevated lookout with sweeping views—a truly unique feature that speaks to the home’s one-of-a-kind character. The layout balances open communal spaces with more intimate rooms—including several dedicated office spaces, studio space, and a private guest suite. This is more than a home; it’s a place to experience the changing light, shifting seasons, and daily rhythms of the river."

The home is set on a serene site, just a 20-minute drive from New York City’s George Washington Bridge.

The double-height living/dining area is encased in glass, and it opens to a deck.

The library overlooks the living room, receiving natural light from the large angled windows.

The home's living areas are spread across a series of half-levels.

Skylights illuminate a charming tiled bathroom on the upper level..

159 Tweed Boulevard in Nyack, New York, is currently listed for $1,499,000 by Spencer A Matthews and Lindsay Matthews of Bedford/Pound Ridge Brokerage. 

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

