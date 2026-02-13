Bask in Hudson River Views From the Deck of This $2.8M Home
Location: 110 Old Albany Post Road, Rhinebeck, New York
Price: $2,750,000
Year Built: 1970
Architect: George Hutton
Renovation Date: 2025
Footprint: 2,336 square feet (3 bedrooms, 3 baths)
Lot Size: 48.93 Acres
From the Agent: "Designed by Kingston architect George Hutton in 1970, the home is beautifully simple and thoughtfully designed. Bathed in natural light, it features three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, an office, and an extra room upstairs. Enter into the light-filled living area with walls of glass framing stunning views of the Hudson River and mountains beyond. Glass sliding doors open onto the seasonal sun room and the expansive deck, perfect for entertaining and catching sunsets all year round."
Cover photo by Melvin Brinson Jr. of Valley Vagrant
110 Old Albany Post Road in Rhinebeck, New York, is currently listed for $2,750,000 by Delyse Berry of Upstate Down.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.