Bask in Hudson River Views From the Deck of This $2.8M Home

Lot Size: 48.93 Acres

From the Agent: "Designed by Kingston architect George Hutton in 1970, the home is beautifully simple and thoughtfully designed. Bathed in natural light, it features three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, an office, and an extra room upstairs. Enter into the light-filled living area with walls of glass framing stunning views of the Hudson River and mountains beyond. Glass sliding doors open onto the seasonal sun room and the expansive deck, perfect for entertaining and catching sunsets all year round."