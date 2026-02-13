SubscribeSign In
Bask in Hudson River Views From the Deck of This $2.8M HomeView 14 Photos

Bask in Hudson River Views From the Deck of This $2.8M Home

Set in Rhinebeck, New York, the renovated ’70s house has a sunroom, a big brick fireplace, and a separate workshop.
Text by
View 14 Photos

Location: 110 Old Albany Post Road, Rhinebeck, New York

Price: $2,750,000

Year Built: 1970

Architect: George Hutton

Renovation Date: 2025

Footprint: 2,336 square feet (3 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 48.93 Acres

From the Agent: "Designed by Kingston architect George Hutton in 1970, the home is beautifully simple and thoughtfully designed. Bathed in natural light, it features three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, an office, and an extra room upstairs. Enter into the light-filled living area with walls of glass framing stunning views of the Hudson River and mountains beyond. Glass sliding doors open onto the seasonal sun room and the expansive deck, perfect for entertaining and catching sunsets all year round."

Bask in Hudson River Views From the Deck of This $2.8M Home - Photo 1 of 13 -
Bask in Hudson River Views From the Deck of This $2.8M Home - Photo 2 of 13 -
A glass-encased sunroom offers an alternative to the patio for colder months.

A glass-encased sunroom offers an alternative to the patio for colder months.

&nbsp;A woodburning brick fireplace separates the living and dining areas.&nbsp;

 A woodburning brick fireplace separates the living and dining areas. 

The renovated kitchen features Carrara marble countertops.

The renovated kitchen features Carrara marble countertops.

Bask in Hudson River Views From the Deck of This $2.8M Home - Photo 6 of 13 -
Bask in Hudson River Views From the Deck of This $2.8M Home - Photo 7 of 13 -
Bask in Hudson River Views From the Deck of This $2.8M Home - Photo 8 of 13 -
Bask in Hudson River Views From the Deck of This $2.8M Home - Photo 9 of 13 -
Bask in Hudson River Views From the Deck of This $2.8M Home - Photo 10 of 13 -
The deck provides panoramic views of the Hudson River.

The deck provides panoramic views of the Hudson River.

Bask in Hudson River Views From the Deck of This $2.8M Home - Photo 12 of 13 -
In addition to the main home, the property includes a large workshop across the driveway.

In addition to the main home, the property includes a large workshop across the driveway.

Cover photo by Melvin Brinson Jr. of Valley Vagrant

110 Old Albany Post Road in Rhinebeck, New York, is currently listed for $2,750,000 by Delyse Berry of Upstate Down. 

w
Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.