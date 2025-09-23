Unusual Midcentury Design Objects Fill a Collector Couple’s Quirky Hudson Home
Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.
Project Details:
Location: Hudson, New York
Architect: Steven Holl Architects / @stevenhollarchitects
Footprint: 1,700 square feet
Builder: Peak Construction
Structural Engineer: TYLin
Photographer: Paul Warchol / @paul_warchol
From the Architect: "Designed for renowned modern furniture gallerists Mark McDonald and Dwayne Resnick, this 1,700-square-foot home serves as both a live-work space and a midcentury collector’s paradise.
"McDonald, who some call the ‘godfather’ of midcentury-modern design, was instrumental in reviving interest in furniture by Marcel Breuer, Alvar Aalto, and Charles and Ray Eames. This house accommodates select pieces from the owner’s 20th-century design collection, including a rare 1910 Frank Lloyd Wright fixture and furniture by Rudolph Schindler.
"The building’s skin is a ‘finger-width’ corrugated aluminum with a powder-coated finish. Cost-effective and maintenance-free, it interacts dynamically with sunlight, creating an ever-changing play of shadows. The inner surfaces of the ‘L’ are soft cerulean-green, while the outer facades are white, and the underside of the projecting canopies is painted a muted blue—an homage to the Southern tradition of Haint blue, a color believed to ward off spirits.
"The ‘L’ form creates a west-facing garden, integrating living and working spaces at its two ends. A catwalk leads to a pop-up sky monitor, introducing additional light, while offering access to a flat roof with views of the Catskills—a nod to the Luminist painters of the Hudson River School. The all-wood interior receives natural light from all orientations, with carefully framed perspectives, including a south-facing sleeping area that offers a composition of joined picture windows overlooking the historic Terry Gillette Mansion. Birch plywood lines the open-plan interior, acting as a neutral backdrop for McDonald and Resnick’s curated furniture collection.
"Subtle, playful elements are integrated into the design. A powder room, located at the inner angle of the ‘L,’ is rotated 45 degrees—acting as a hinge between the public and private zones of the house. The door’s right-angled placement and a corner-wrapping window reinforce the geometric theme, while a frosted glass panel, suspended from the ceiling connects this space to an exterior window, enhancing openness and layered light. Additionally, a custom-designed brass ‘Hudson L’ light fixture, featuring a folded body and diffused LED lighting, reflects the architectural form of the home. A sculptural fountain, composed of two folded brass ‘L’ shapes, circulates rainwater in the courtyard pond, reinforcing the presence of natural elements. The house features a state-of-the-art geothermal heating and cooling system, drastically reducing energy consumption. A rain-collecting pool further strengthens its connection to natural water cycles. The house remains intimate yet dynamic—a place where furniture, architecture, and landscape harmonize in a continuous dialogue between past and present, art and nature."
Published
TopicsHome Tours
Get the Pro Newsletter
What’s new in the design world? Stay up to date with our essential dispatches for design professionals.