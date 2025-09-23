Unusual Midcentury Design Objects Fill a Collector Couple’s Quirky Hudson Home

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

From the Architect: "Designed for renowned modern furniture gallerists Mark McDonald and Dwayne Resnick, this 1,700-square-foot home serves as both a live-work space and a midcentury collector’s paradise.

"McDonald, who some call the ‘godfather’ of midcentury-modern design, was instrumental in reviving interest in furniture by Marcel Breuer, Alvar Aalto, and Charles and Ray Eames. This house accommodates select pieces from the owner’s 20th-century design collection, including a rare 1910 Frank Lloyd Wright fixture and furniture by Rudolph Schindler.

"The building’s skin is a ‘finger-width’ corrugated aluminum with a powder-coated finish. Cost-effective and maintenance-free, it interacts dynamically with sunlight, creating an ever-changing play of shadows. The inner surfaces of the ‘L’ are soft cerulean-green, while the outer facades are white, and the underside of the projecting canopies is painted a muted blue—an homage to the Southern tradition of Haint blue, a color believed to ward off spirits.



"The ‘L’ form creates a west-facing garden, integrating living and working spaces at its two ends. A catwalk leads to a pop-up sky monitor, introducing additional light, while offering access to a flat roof with views of the Catskills—a nod to the Luminist painters of the Hudson River School. The all-wood interior receives natural light from all orientations, with carefully framed perspectives, including a south-facing sleeping area that offers a composition of joined picture windows overlooking the historic Terry Gillette Mansion. Birch plywood lines the open-plan interior, acting as a neutral backdrop for McDonald and Resnick’s curated furniture collection.