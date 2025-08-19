How to Make a Neon (Yes, Neon) Interior Work

Welcome to Color Stories, a series where we look at how (and when) to be brave and bold with color—and look at the trends that shape the hues we use and why. Until recently, my understanding of how to incorporate neon in interior decor stopped at my five-year-old niece’s Hello Kitty LED glowing wall-mounted light. It checks the boxes for both nostalgia and cuteness, but a mouthless cartoon cat isn’t exactly my aesthetic. Still, it left me wondering how one could harness the eye-catching, electric vibes provided by a neon shade without designing a room that assaults the senses and requires sunglasses to tolerate. As it turns out, there are more elevated ways to incorporate neon into your decorative plans, and shocker: they’re not limited to kids’ preferences, those glow-in-the-dark ceiling stars, or retro ’80s vibes. Instead of slathering an entire wall in electric yellow and calling it a neon decor renaissance, there are more seamless and subtle ways to use neon in your decorative blueprint. For the specifics, we tapped designer Regan Baker of Regan Baker Design on how to use neon to illuminate your space in a way that feels fresh, fun, and modern.

Use neon in small doses

This bathroom vanity features a neon hue known as Optic Yellow by the International Table Tennis Federation, and is a nice way to incorporate the color without being overbearing.

First things first: how does one use neon without overwhelming the space (and potentially blinding occupants)? Baker suggests starting small with tiny pops of color like on a bookshelf vignette. Think a tiny figurine, a planter, a picture frame, or even a set of glassware displayed on a bar counter. Secondly, she recommends applying the rule of three. "Place the color in three locations such as on a stair, a small spot on the fireplace, and a detail in a piece of art," she says. "Small pops of neon color amongst neutral whites, browns, and reds can be used in small doses throughout the space in similar colors as a fun way to play with those punchier colors in a palette." Place the color where you want to draw energy

A neon pink guest bathroom is a pleasant surprise!

Are there certain rooms that lend themselves better to a high-impact shade like neon? Not necessarily, says Baker. In her estimation, the personality that neon brings into a space can work anywhere in the home, especially in common areas. "Because [these colors] are pretty energizing, places where you have parties or want people to gather and experience the space, such as a living room or dining room can work really well," Baker explains. ‘[Neon] in an entry can make a bold opening statement, while using it in a powder room can create a unique and really personalized jewel box space." Another factor to consider is material. Pairing neon accents with wood or marble can easily create a visually captivating contrast. "Velvet or suede are great because they have texture and movement," Baker adds. "They naturally have a reflective element that accentuates the shapes of furniture."

Add the neon, skip the retro

When the rest of the room is neutral, bright colors can help anchor the space and become the stars of the show.

Neon can sometimes lean super retro or youthful (see: Hello Kitty decor), but if you’re aiming for a highlighteresque look without the throwback vibes, the key to success is to stick to your original game plan and then slowly add in neon accents, making sure to pay attention to elements like contrast and how small neon objects feel against the existing backdrop. "If it’s a darker and moodier room, the neon will pop more and not appear as neon as compared to brighter and more white space," Baker explains. "Designing an elevated space first is important, and then adding something neon can introduce a unique sense of juxtaposition. If you like neon, add it as a small personal moment such as a sculpture or object." When neutral meets neon…

Bright orange steps in an otherwise neutral kitchen draw focus in a way that feels fun rather than overwhelming.

Given the popularity and timelessness of neutral palettes, Baker has a go-to technique for anyone wondering if neon has a place among their beloved beige or muted space: use it to tie together all the design elements in a room. "Plan for all the neutrals to connect and then have the neon be the one thing that shines. Think through how it is placed throughout the room," she says. "Embrace the neon piece as the moment, because it’s unusual and different, then tie it in with art or object." Whether it’s playing peekaboo with a layered drape that shows the tiniest slice of a moody neon shade, or adding in a single throw pillow or sculpture, use the neon shade as a statement piece that catches the eye as opposed to drowning out all the other colors in the room.

Play up the element of surprise

Yes, this is an actual neon light—in this case, an untitled artwork by Dan Flavin—but it still adds a pop of brightness in an otherwise quiet space.