Cloak Your Interiors in Darkness

Despite being the proud curator of a massive collection of Pinterest boards filled with stunningly bold, moody interiors, I’m absolutely terrified to try and pull off the look IRL because I fear my space will feel like a chic, perfectly Feng shui-ed morgue. While accidentally curating a doom-and-gloom atmosphere is definitely possible with these emo shades, don’t dodge the deep hues! They won’t necessarily keep your space from feeling playful and inviting (or however you want it to!). I spoke with Kelly Neely from Neely Interiors and Tina Montemayor, principal designer and founder of Tina Montemayor Design for advice on how to curate a moody interior that won’t suck the life out of a room. Curate Colors with Care These seemingly serious color palettes encompass a swath of shades from black to forest green, dark blues, and milky browns like Pantone’s Color of the Year, Mocha Mousse. When applied correctly, they can create the coziness of a cave without any of the solemnity. To accomplish this feat, Montemayor recommends focusing on the undertones of your color choice. "Overly oppressive moods often stem from cooler grays or black tones lacking warmth—they can feel flat or harsh, much like how overcast skies can affect our emotions during seasonal changes," she explains. "By leaning into colors with warm undertones, you create a moody ambiance that feels inviting, not heavy."

This bedroom's monochromatic and moody green feels calming rather than oppressive.

Additionally, Neely suggests using the darker version of a bright color. While she says browns and grays are great candidates, dark greens, dark blues and mauve pinks are also suitable options for "interiors that don’t feel too dark or oppressive." Use Light to Manipulate the Mood That stormy sky blue that brings all the drama to your living room does its best work in a space with appropriate lighting. "It’s all about layering," Montemayor says of the importance of properly illuminating moody interiors. "Uplights along walls or corners add depth and drama, while spotlights highlight artwork or architectural features, drawing the eye to focal points. Task lighting in strategic places keeps the space practical without compromising the mood."

Dark floors, cabinetry, and millwork in an otherwise light space allow for some drama without feeling claustrophobic.

In the living room, this could look like a table lamp lighting up a corner or a set of LED wall lights casting geometric shadows to add more depth and aesthetic appeal to the moody paint color. "In spaces like powder rooms, a single light by the mirror can achieve the perfect balance: enough illumination for reapplying makeup while preserving a sultry ambiance," Montemayor adds. "The key is to mix light sources and temperatures to create a dynamic, inviting atmosphere." Both designers agree that a dimmer is the key to fully optimizing a moody aesthetic. "Pro tip: make sure a fixture is dimmable and has dimmable bulbs before dimming," Neely says. "Dimming ability applies to both overhead and lamp lighting. LED bulbs have come a long way and it's important to use a warmer bulb instead of a brighter blue toned bulb."

Rely on Your Furniture, Fixtures and Accents

The living room in this project in Sweden faces big windows to let in the light but balances that brightness with deep hues on the walls and rich brown leather sofas.

Offset overly-serious vibes with contrasting fixtures and accents. Think brass or chrome cabinet pulls that bring a vibrancy to an all-black kitchen or linen lampshades that soften a brooding brown backdrop. "Use a muted version of brighter tones on furnishings, like a brown room with a sage green sofa versus a dark green room with a taupe sofa," Neely says. "If you have a beige sofa and dark pillows, you won't get the same moody effect as if you had a dark brown sofa and light pillows." She also suggests artwork, well-adorned vignettes, and oversized, eye-catching statement fixtures to liven up a moody space. "Artwork with brighter or more pastel colors is a great way to juxtapose darker walls. Warmer metals such as brass or champagne silver tones enhance the darker tones of the room but also add a jewel effect." "Curved silhouettes in furniture and decor soften the intensity of a moody space, making it more inviting and approachable. Incorporating organic materials, like stone or woven textures, grounds the design and adds a natural warmth," Montemayor adds. "These elements strike the perfect balance between drama and livability."

Maximize the Mood with Materials and Textures If your room inspires you to queue up a melancholy playlist, experiment with different materials and textures to help shift the energy. Consider linen drapes that give the space a more casual feel or a cashmere throw that invites you to curl up with a good book.

This monochromatic living room, in rich shades of brown, faces a window for much-needed natural light.

"Rich woods, like walnut or ebonized finishes, help ground the space without countering the drama, while velvets and thick-pile textiles, such as wool or faux fur, bring softness and depth," says Montemayor. "These materials provide contrast and visual interest, elevating the overall mood while ensuring the space feels cozy and layered." Small Can Still Feel Bold For those of us familiar with the struggles of decorating a tiny bathroom, entryway, or bedroom, it can be tempting to shy away from anything that will make the area feel cramped. But bold, moody colors can still successfully transform these tight spots without making them feel smaller. "Only painting walls and trim dark while leaving the ceiling white creates a brightening effect," Neely explains. "Second would be to paint a design in a darker color on top of a lighter wall. Similarly, you can use a wallpaper with a darker design and lighter background to achieve this as well."