How to Put Together a Freaky Little Dining Tablescape
Welcome to Someone Buy This!, a monthly shopping column featuring the fun, the frivolous, and the practical from a very discerning shopper.
After dinner at my place recently, a friend asked me to help her make her dining table "more freaky." This request was preceded by another question that I decided to take as a compliment: "Where do you find all this weird stuff?" She meant my zoo-inspired glassware, a dip bowl with a little island at the center and other strange little things that make sitting at my dining table feel like you’re at a Julio Torres special. My friend was working with the basics: matching plates, neutral linens, sensible glassware, etc. It was all fine, she said, but it felt a little blah.
If you too are taking a look at your tablewares and thinking that they read a little too flat, here are my picks for a freaky dining table setup that will make your guests do a little double take when they sit down. The goal here isn’t perfection or even cohesion, just to sprinkle in a little personality and, ideally, have at least one object that makes someone say, "Wait…what is that?"
Starting small, this bird-shaped citrus squeezer from Gohar World is a nice way to dip your toe into dining table freakdom. It has a job, yes, but it’s also the kind of thing guests will instinctively pick up and inspect mid-conversation. And if dessert is involved (it should be), serve it with the Maison Balzac’s equally strange hand-shaped cake server. This manicured hand is ready for cake, pie or a high five.
Ichendorf Milano is a great brand to look at for fun tabletop accessories. They partner with tons of designers to make incredibly beautiful glassware. It’s whimsical without tipping into kitsch, which is a hard line to walk. In their best collection, called Animal Farm, each piece has a handmade animal baked into it, whether it’s a flamingo pitcher or, my favorite, a poodle glass. I love these for dinner parties. No one ever loses track of their cup! There are lots of Ichendorf Milano imitators out there, and this is one of those times where the dupe doesn’t come close to the charm of the real thing.
Plates are another easy place to introduce a little chaos. The petal plates from Sophie Lou Jacobsen ripple outward like a flower in mid-bloom. They look especially good layered over embroidered linen tablecloths from Oeuvres Sensibles, which can be custom made for your number of place settings, your favorite foods or even a custom message. Vintage napkin rings add another unexpected note. You can find tons of these on Etsy and eBay. Mine, a set of painted wooden shrimp, are always a big hit at holidays and dinner parties.
Finally, every freaky table deserves a centerpiece with a sense of humor. The egg chandelier from Gohar World is the most absurd thing I’ve seen in a long time. This one is not for entry-level freaks! Imagine serving upright deviled eggs in this.
Ultimately, the trick to a freaky table isn’t buying the strangest thing you can find—it’s choosing a few pieces that feel a little mischievous. Start small, build up over time, and eventually you become everyone’s favorite stop for dinner and a really fun person to gift shop for.
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