How to Put Together a Freaky Little Dining Tablescape

Welcome to Someone Buy This!, a monthly shopping column featuring the fun, the frivolous, and the practical from a very discerning shopper.

After dinner at my place recently, a friend asked me to help her make her dining table "more freaky." This request was preceded by another question that I decided to take as a compliment: "Where do you find all this weird stuff?" She meant my zoo-inspired glassware, a dip bowl with a little island at the center and other strange little things that make sitting at my dining table feel like you’re at a Julio Torres special. My friend was working with the basics: matching plates, neutral linens, sensible glassware, etc. It was all fine, she said, but it felt a little blah.

If you too are taking a look at your tablewares and thinking that they read a little too flat, here are my picks for a freaky dining table setup that will make your guests do a little double take when they sit down. The goal here isn’t perfection or even cohesion, just to sprinkle in a little personality and, ideally, have at least one object that makes someone say, "Wait…what is that?"