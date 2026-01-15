How to Modernize a Historic Bathroom Without Losing Its Character, According to the Brownstone Boys

Barry Bordelon and Jordan Slocum have spent years navigating the particular challenges of Brooklyn brownstone bathrooms—those compact, quirky spaces where original charm meets outdated plumbing and nothing is quite level. As co-founders of the Brownstone Boys, they’ve developed a renovation philosophy that honors architectural history while delivering modern functionality, especially in the way infrastructure is handled behind the wall. Here’s their advice for getting it right. Start With What You Can’t See Before making any aesthetic decisions, evaluate the infrastructure that will dictate your options. "We always start with the things you can't see—plumbing, structure, ventilation—because those are the factors that will quietly dictate what’s possible," says Bordelon. "Once we understand the bones, we look at how people move through the space and whether the current layout is actually serving them, or whether systems need to shift to support better use of the room."

In historic homes, this foundation work matters even more. "Nothing in a brownstone is ever perfectly straight, so uneven floors and walls are almost always part of the equation," Bordelon adds. "We also encounter old plumbing that needs upgrading before we can even think about finishes."

Barry Bordelon and Jordan Slocum

Mix Classic Materials with Streamlined Fixtures The key to successful historic bathroom renovation is balancing preservation with current ways of living. "We love letting the old details shine while updating everything behind the scenes so the space actually works for modern living," says Slocum.

Classic materials like marble, tile, and wood are used throughout this Carroll Gardens brownstone but applied to modern, streamlined forms like this clean-lined floating vanity. "When you get that mix right, the bathroom feels both timeless and totally usable day to day," says Slocum.

That often means pairing enduring touches, like vintage-style doors or traditional tile, with really sleek au courant fixtures and small, considered details that support the overall material palette. Geberit’s wide range of flush plates allows designers to select finishes and forms that either blend quietly into classic surfaces or provide subtle contrast, reinforcing the balance between old and new. Geberit continues to refine flush plate design through ongoing engineering, ensuring slim profiles without sacrificing durability, access, or long-term performance. "We like using classic materials in slightly fresher proportions, like a larger-scale hex tile or warm metals with simplified silhouettes," Slocum explains.

Those subtle updates modernize the space without losing the spirit of what makes a brownstone special. Get Everything Off the Floor In tight urban footprints, vertical thinking becomes essential for maximizing both visual and physical space.

"Getting things off the floor is key, so we rely on floating vanities, wall-mounted toilets, and integrated niches wherever possible," says Bordelon. For historic homes, in-wall toilet systems offer particular and unexpected advantages. "Brownstones often come with quirky joists, tight wall cavities, and plumbing that's been reworked multiple times," Slocum says—which means a wall-mounted system can actually make it easier to reconfigure layouts, without being limited by where the old toilet once sat. "A wall-mounted toilet gives you more usable floor area and a much cleaner overall sightline," Bordelon adds. "With systems like Geberit’s, the tank is tucked away but still accessible for maintenance in the future through the flush plate, so you’re not sacrificing function for looks."

In this Bed-Stuy brownstone, originally designed by Brooklyn’s first female architect, Susanna E.C. Russell, the Brownstone Boys paired historic details with modern functionality. The Geberit Duofix In-Wall System frees up to nine inches of floor space compared to traditional toilets, while the Sigma20 flush plate complements the design with a clean, understated presence. The Sigma20’s dual-flush technology and matte fingerprint-resistant finish in black complement the home's Berlin-inspired aesthetic, blending seamlessly with deep blue tiles and moody contemporary touches.

"We appreciate that Geberit’s carriers are engineered for narrow wall depths, which is a huge advantage in these older homes," Slocum says.

Layer Your Lighting and Bounce the Light Small bathrooms demand thoughtful illumination to avoid feeling cramped. "Layered lighting, like an overhead paired with sconces, helps small bathrooms feel warm and inviting instead of flat," Slocum notes. The duo gravitates toward tiles that bounce light, like glossy or handmade subway on the walls, with something more textured on the floor for interest.

One of the full bathrooms in this Carroll Gardens reno features a gorgeous turquoise tile by Clé. The high-gloss finish reflects the light and helps the room feel multi-dimensional and warm.

Choose Reliable Systems with Design Flexibility When modernizing historic bathrooms, it’s key to partner with manufacturers whose products solve both practical and aesthetic challenges. Bordelon points to a recent narrow brownstone bathroom project, which used a wall-mounted toilet with the Geberit Duofix In-Wall System: "It made an immediate impact," he says. "The concealed tank and self-supporting frame let us free up valuable floor space and create a cleaner, more minimal line of sight. The room instantly felt bigger, lighter, and more refined, giving the tilework and vintage details room to shine."