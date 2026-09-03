You Should Try a Gravel Garden

Horticulturist and garden designer Jeff Epping wasn’t initially thrilled with gravel gardens. Epping had been working with plants for 35 years, but he’d always found the garden technique, which substitutes soil with a six inch layer of gravel to plant deep-rooted, drought-tolerant perennials, to be cold and uninspiring. Even while visiting friend and fellow experienced garden designer Roy Diblik in Madison, Wisconsin in 2006, Epping recalls thinking that Diblik’s gravel garden resembled a parking lot more than an actual garden. However, during that same trip, Diblik’s passion for the climate change resilient garden design proved to be contagious—"and I couldn’t ignore how easy the garden was to maintain," he now confesses. Two years later, he designed his first gravel garden for a corporate job in Wisconsin, then another at Olbrich Botanical Gardens in Madison, where he was the director of horticulture for 28 years. Both gardens were striking and amazingly simple to care for—no need for irrigation, fertilizer, or mulch, and weeds were few and far between. Epping was stunned.

Featured in Epping’s book, writer Ana McCracken made a prairie-inspired gravel garden in Ames, Iowa to complement her rustic farmhouse-style abode.

"Gravel gardens do take a fair amount of water to get them going and to get the drought-tolerant plants rooted in, but after that, it’s super minimal water, and every spring, the gravel gardens need a simple cleanup," he says. "But other than that, work input for the gardener is incredibly little." Epping gave lectures on the topic, and following an abundance of audience questions, realized that others could use a resource before taking the plunge into gravel gardening. This summer, he delivered with his first book: The Gravel Garden: Visionary, Drought-Defying, Naturalistic Designs. In it, Epping reveals how gravel gardening is the future of ecological landscaping, from smaller sized home lots to massive public and commercial spaces, and shows how anyone, even beginners, can partake in this naturalistic approach to lawns and gardens. With this objective in mind, we spoke with Epping and other gravel garden experts about their approaches to this technique.

The Gravel Garden by Jeff Epping An introduction to gravel gardening, featuring 20 gardens across the US and Europe that are leading the way in this ecological, drought-defying, low-maintenance technique. Shop

What’s a Gravel Garden? Gravel gardening is a low-maintenance, drought-tolerant planting technique that uses gravel to replace soil surfaces. According to Epping, it was first popularized 30 years ago by Beth Chatto in England, where she converted a gravel parking lot into a drought-tolerant garden despite meager annual rainfall. After this, a smattering of gardeners took it up, realizing that plants in gravel need little water and the gravel itself is well-draining—preventing waterlogging and root rot. The gravel even behaves like mulch, suppressing weeds and eliminating the need for mowing. Gravel gardens require sun and well-draining soil under the gravel. The gravel is spread to a depth of about six inches, allowing enough room for deep-rooted native plants to grow and pull moisture from all levels of the gravel and soil. While you can’t plant seeds in a gravel garden—it’s harder for the roots to establish—many different types of mature plants from bulbs to shrubs flourish in a gravel garden.

Though not initially a fan of gravel gardens, Epping fell in love with the technique and ended up making his own sprawling gravel garden in Madison, Wisconsin.

Get the Dwell Newsletter Be the first to see our latest home tours, design news, and more. Subscribe

Where Should You Plant a Gravel Garden? Desert and arid regions support gravel gardens best, but regardless of your location, if you have a smaller yard where grass won’t grow, consider gravel gardening. "The sustainable aspect of gravel is that it holds soil moisture very well," says Russell Wightman, founder and principal designer at Russell Wightman Design. In the Mount Washington neighborhood of Los Angeles, he designed a gravel garden to replace a lackluster lawn besieged by intense midday heat and ample shade from a huge tree the rest of the time. Wightman chose a mix of shrubs and perennials with showy blooms that could straddle these conditions. In the end, a gravel garden made the most sense, partly for sustainability and partly for the aesthetics. Despite initial apprehension, once the plants started to grow in, his client understood "the beauty of the gravel vanishing under the plants," he says.

The gravel became a unifying element to this garden in the Mount Washington neighborhood of Los Angeles, tying the planting areas and the patio space together. Wightman’s clients were apprehensive when the team first laid out gravel until the plants started to fill in.

Complement Your Home Style Because of its basic gray color palette, a typical gravel garden pairs particularly well with modern or minimalist home styles. If your home fits either of these aesthetics, opt for a gravel garden that incorporates clean lines with geometric planting beds for a contemporary look. That being said, gravel gardens can work with virtually any home style. In the book, Epping shares Ana McCracken’s prairie-inspired gravel garden in Ames, Iowa, which has winding paths through a series of raised oval-shaped beds that align with her rustic farmhouse-style abode. Meanwhile, Epping made his own gravel garden at his cottage-style home in Madison, Wisconsin because he wanted a wilder-looking, naturalistic style to fit in with the property’s existing shrubs and perennial flowerbeds.

Epping’s gravel garden allowed him to grow more drought-tolerant plants, many of which he hadn’t been able to host at his residence before, such as ‘Skyracer’ purple moor grass known for its tall flower stalks that turn gold in fall.

You can also switch up your type of gravel to better mesh with your home’s style. Warm‑toned gravel looks great alongside lavender, rosemary, olive trees, and terracotta pots found in Mediterranean‑inspired landscaping or homes topped off with stucco walls, arched doorways, and warm color palettes. For his part, Wightman has completed gravel gardens in Pasadena, California, for typical vernacular or ranch style houses. For these, he’s used a variety of chipped reddish sandstone and granite gravels to blur the garden and patio edges for a natural feel. Transform a Small Outdoor Space Compact yards, patios, or urban courtyards can host gravel gardens. Surfacedesign, a San Francisco-based landscape architecture firm recently completed a project with a limited footprint in Eureka Valley, California. "The original garden felt small, contained, and constrained," says Roderick Wyllie, FASLA, a founding partner of the firm. He reconfigured the garden to offer more visual interest. "The gravel acted as an opportunity to softly blur the boundaries between planted and unplanted, [creating] a subtle invitation into a garden that feels a little wild," he says.

This project in Eureka Valley by Surfacedesign had a limited footprint. The homeowner wanted to create an inviting backyard space for entertaining that was manageable to maintain yet safe and playful for their young children.

To pull off the look, consider adding a series of layered tiers or planters. The space Wyllie designed leads from a wooden deck to reclaimed concrete steps filled with locally sourced gravel. Here, gravel surrounds ornamental grasses, low silver-leaved groundcovers, succulents, and drought-tolerant perennials were accented by more sculptural plants such as agaves and opuntias.

Together, the planting and gravel create a garden that feels natural and cohesive, abundant without feeling overly manicured.