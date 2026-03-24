It would end in ruin: I had found a set of five UFO lamps from the auction of David Lynch’s estate in Los Angeles. The bidding had been wild, tchotchkes selling for well over the high estimate. Finally, my lamps appeared on the auction block, seemingly stuck at the opening bid of $300. I bid via the LiveAuctioneers app. The bid did not register. I bid again. The trap sprang closed—I had won the lot for a bid of $4,000 that I had never submitted. When, in the following days, I retrieved the bid log from LiveAuctioneers, it appears that some Wi-Fi latency problem in tandem with a stray opening floor bid of $3,000 had, in a matter of about one single second, led to my submitting a bid ten times higher than what I intended. A representative of the auction house has been curt and unyielding. (The Roman emperor Caligula allegedly weaponized auctions by having his auctioneer take endless bids from a sleeping man—I know the feeling.) Arbitration looms. And yet still, I heed the auction call. As a dealer and an auction scout (I send out a weekly report, The Arcades, of the best items coming to auction), I watch auctions closely. It’s an open secret that many of the design pieces you see showcased in design magazines (and, in fact, design stores) have passed through an auction at some point. You yourself may have poked around on LiveAuctioneers or Invaluable, the online auction aggregators whose simple interface has upended what was once a confusing patchwork of small, local auctions. But you still haven’t pulled the trigger. I submit that maybe you should. Here’s how it works. Auctions are generally a simpler way of liquidating property, often coming as a result of one of the "three D’s"—death, divorce, and debt. (If you’ve ever moved, or cleaned out the home of someone who’s died, the feeling of "what exactly am I supposed to do with this?" is probably already familiar.) So it all goes to auction, and what the seller loses in possible resale value, you, the buyer, gains as an auction steal.

In most cases, the inventory at auction is consigned. The auctioneer is effectively a sales agent working on behalf of the seller, with a legal and financial responsibility to get the consignor the highest price possible. Before you even bid, it’s important to understand that the price you pay is more complicated than what you see when the hammer falls. For their services, auctioneers can be compensated with a variety of fees, but the premium (a set percentage of the hammer price—the winning bid) is the official fee that you pay to the auctioneer for their services when you win something. Premiums range from roughly 18 percent at a local estate sale auction up to 33 percent—they are no joke, and they are rising. The sale is also taxable, so you’re liable for sales tax, and are now often also liable for platform fees if you use a third-party platform like LiveAuctioneers or Invaluable. (Small, local auction houses are often mom-and-pop operations that are running on tight margins, so let’s not begrudge the fees, but it can be a shock to get an invoice that’s 40 percent higher than the hammer price.) If you want to get a deal at auction, crunch the numbers before you bid. If you’ve found that perfect sofa and are ready to take the plunge, the next step is to register. It’s usually a formality—you’ll be approved to bid up to a certain amount (usually less than $10,000 until you establish a track record of paying invoices—you can call if you need it to be higher) and now it’s time to play. Auctions are the churn of our time’s material culture—they bring objects of singular beauty and rarity from the depths of the private collection to the surface.