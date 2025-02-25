How to Channel Your Favorite Throwback Aesthetic Without Going Overboard

A brisk scroll through home design social media will surface era-obsessed creators styling their lives around a favorite decade or historical aesthetic. They will often show it off in a kitchen or a bathroom because those are the most frequently renovated rooms in a home, and as such, they’re the places where the styles of a particular moment tend to find a foothold. Even if committing to the bit and going, say, full-on 1970s sex den or ’90s Tuscan kitchen is too much dip for your chip, you can still find a distinct style for your kitchen or bathroom by mining the past. We talked to designers about how to get a throwback look without going overboard—and also got some words of wisdom from a few of those era aficionados whose love for their particular decade is so strong that they’ve chosen to live just like it.

Clockwise from left: Corvo White and Black Patterned salad plate by Ackerman from CB2; PH 5 pendant by Louis Poulsen, and Classic Ring Handle 10 1/4 OZ mug by Fiesta Factory.

Not Your Grandfather’s ’50s Nostalgia for the 1950s doesn’t have to express a yen for conservatism but, rather, can be about wanting the creature comforts of early suburbia—your grandparents’ Levittown Cape Cod starter home’s cozy rec room or the sunny dinette off the tidy and efficient kitchen. For some of the same vibes in your more contemporary space, Cristina Poelk, an art director at Hem who also runs @soft_servings, an Instagram account dedicated to beautiful kitchens, advises: "Use solid lacquered wood and pair it with stainless-steel countertops." Nick Battaglia, an Atlanta set decorator with an affinity for midcentury styles, says that in his bathroom, little tweaks went a long way. "I changed out the light fixture for a double swag light, like a Hollywood Regency [one]." To channel the era yourself, try swapping out your barstools for a set of Cescas upholstered in a claret red, or liven up your bathroom with a mat that’s straight out of the Jet Age.

Nick Battaglia lives in an Atlanta apartment where everything is vintage except his underwear. "If it’s not from the forties to the seventies, it does not come into my house unless it’s an emergency," he says. "I love how extravagant things could be, but at the same time, it goes back to those clean lines and simple designs. Ninety-nine percent of my stuff is true vintage." He even gave his modern electronics retro touches. "My flat-screen TV is hidden in a 1950s tube television. I pulled out the tube and put the flat-screen inside."

Shop the Look

PH5 pendant by Louis Poulsen The fixture provides a comfortable, glare-free light based on the principle of Poul Henningsen’s reflective three-shade system, which directs the majority of the light downward. It emits a lateral light as well as illuminating itself, providing a soft radiance from within its core. Shop

Farmstead® by Kohler Bringing sophistication and warmth to your kitchen, the Farmstead sink reimagines the traditional farmhouse sink with a clean, contemporary update. Shop

Ceramic Containers by Herman Miller With a focus on textiles, as well as furniture, graphics, and interior architecture, Alexander Girard shaped American design in the post-war period alongside George Nelson and Charles and Ray Eames. Shop

FAB50ULCR3 by Smeg Curved, colorful, and oh-so chic, SMEG’s world-famous FAB line of retro-style refrigerators and freezers quickly become the stars of any kitchen they are put in. But don’t let their good looks fool you, what’s on the inside is just as impressive as what’s on the outside, with surprising amounts of... Shop

Classic Ring Handle Mug by Fiesta Factory Elevate your dining experience with Fiesta's iconic Ring Handled Mug, a timeless masterpiece since its debut in 1936. Crafted with meticulous art deco design, this signature piece boasts vibrant colors that add a pop of personality to any table setting. Shop

Clockwise from left: HV1 faucet by Vola, Magritte pipe by Amitha, Nesso table lamp by Artemide.

Out of the Woods As the 1960s tipped into the ’70s, some lingering psychedelia blended with an obsession with all things organic—avocado walls, wood paneling, maybe a mushroom figurine, macramé. A few prints with geometric patterns in the same earthy colors hanging on your wall complete the look. Call it enchanted forest chic. Poelk suggests colorful contact paper in a floral pattern to line drawers and shelves in the kitchen and bathroom, or evoke the era with graphic tiling and pops of color in the cabinetry. And if you’d like your bathroom to feel a little blissed-out, consider this advice from Trenton Chase Pardue, who runs @spacesofmydreams, a popular Instagram account dedicated to gorgeous vintage interiors: "If you’re going to do the color, you have to color drench the whole space.… It’s either all or nothing or just one thing," he says. "You can’t have a soap dish and a toilet in color and then everything else that’s not." Let Vola’s orange faucet lead the way for a monochromatic moment, or replace the kitchen door with a beaded curtain. Why not?

Sarah Arnold’s home is full of groovy prints, houseplants, and comfy textiles: "Vintage has worked its way into most facets of our life, and it’s only made everything more enjoyable. To see nothing but bright colors and flashy patterns throughout the home is a great boost of dopamine in a typically gray decade. Add color in bold ways that your mom won’t like, and don’t be afraid to buy the seventeenth houseplant." And for the floor? "I’m a huge fan of high-pile shag throughout the home, but the bathroom is a step too far for me."

Shop the Look

Dipping Light LED by Jordi Canudas for Marset The Dipping Light is more than just a lamp; it inspires emotions. On it is mesmerizing: its different shades of paint filter the light creating a magical ambience. Off it transforms into a multi-colored glass sphere, with a strong aesthetic impact. Shop

Magritte Pipe by AMITHA This is indeed a pipe that doubles as sculptural art, a playful ode to René Magritte’s “The Treachery of Images.” Designed by LA-based glass artist Sibelle Yüksek exclusively for AMITHA, the glass sculpture rests in a brass or silver glass base when not in use. Shop

Glass Bead Curtain by Oriental Lights Each glass bead curtain is like a work of art in itself, composed of 40 strands of glass beads that dangle like colorful gems. The glass beads have been carefully selected to create a perfect balance of shades, creating a harmonious and eye-catching whole. Shop

Palomino Beige Runner by Morrow Soft Goods One of our core styles, the Palomino bath mat features a geometric design and is made of plush tufted cotton. This beloved bath mat is now offered in two sizes and three easy colorways. Shop

Paisley Wallpaper, Layered Leaves by Otea “I am stealing away on a Sunday afternoon. I don’t tell a soul I am leaving...” Grasscloth: hand made by skilled weavers | natural fibers with subtle reflectivity | smooth, tight weave. Class A Fire-rated based on the ASTM-E84 standard testing for smoke generation and flame spread. Shop

Nesso Table Lamp by Artemide Design Within Reach Nesso is an icon of Italian design from the ’60s, a decade that heralded the conquest of modernity in which design redefined the domestic landscape though the first uses of plastics. Shop

Clockwise from left: Venezia faucet and handles by Venini from Fantini, Lenox 3 Globe chandelier by Astraeus Clarke, Judd 10" storage box by Amitha.

Domesticated Disco Anyone can hang a mirror ball in a sunny corner of their home and fancy themselves a Bee Gee, but there was more to the louche sleaziness of the ’70s—think Super Fly, key parties, and quaaludes, and you’ll get the idea. "What I think is so interesting about the seventies is that it’s a little bit transgressive with taste," says Jerry Gomez, whose Instagram account @objet_la_ny highlights luxurious dream interiors. "Good taste needs a little bit of bad taste to push the envelope a little bit." And if you really want to get nasty with it, turn your attention to the restroom. "Do a big mirror, and buy a cool kind of seventies pendant light that gives you that little bit of cocaine bathroom without being totally overboard," Gomez says. Take a similar approach in the kitchen, says Pardue: "Chrome finishes, whether on a dishwasher or silver appliance, kind of pull in that disco vibe." And lean into an open concept moment, but make it sexy. "Picture a seamless flow from a quartz-topped kitchen island into a cozy, sunken lounge outfitted with plush, jewel-toned sectional seating and shag rugs," adds Pardue. For a touch of glam in the kitchen, try Louis Poulsen’s iconic Panthella table lamp in a shiny chrome finish, or tile your shower with Porcelanosa’s dramatic glass mosaic. Shop the Look

V3 Kitchen by Vipp The V3 kitchen introduces the next step in Vipp’s legacy of metalwork and brings a distinct character to its familiar modular design. Shop

Phases Collection by Suede Studio for Rocky Mountain Hardware In a remarkable fusion of craftsmanship and contemporary design, Rocky Mountain Hardware teamed up with designer Jennifer Hoey’s award-winning Suede Studio to create a new line of premium bath and kitchen accessories. Shop

Apollo Silver Glass Herringbone Tile from Home Depot Looking for an uplifting accent piece for your home? Brighten things up with a white glass mosaic tile and create a glowing surface on the walls, backsplashes and floors that will playful light tricks throughout the day. Shop

Moulage™ by Emser Tile Moulage™ takes its inspiration from Emser Tile's popular Tubage™ series and offers unparalleled depth and style, creating captivating visual effects that enhance any space. This extruded porcelain tile fuses classic art with modern innovation to deliver a unique sensory experience. Shop

Facet Collection by Danny Kaplan Studio Although known for its range of ceramics, Danny Kaplan Studio explores metal as a new material in their Facet collection: three sconce designs available in either brass, stainless-steel, or white painted-steel finish. The listed price corresponds to the Pyramid Sconce in a brass finish (pictured). Shop

Venezia Handles by Venini Little masterpieces of beauty and elegance, the filigree handles are available in white and black, using a very elegant decorative technique that was perfected in the 16th century by the master glassmakers of Murano, who then exported it throughout Europe. Shop

Limber by Spaces Within Limber is a graceful and unique handle. A curved profile, but a perfectly straight line from the front gives it has a character that is both elegant and delightful. The matte finish has a natural looking aged appearance in a warm amber tone. Beautiful vertical on cabinets and horizontal on drawers. Shop

Optik by Verner Panton, 1969 from Maharam Verner Panton (1926-1998, Denmark) is among Denmark's most celebrated postwar industrial designers. In the mid 1950s, Panton established his own office and began designing whole interior spaces, from textiles to lighting, utilizing his signature futuristic and graphic aesthetic, which was... Shop

Lenox 3 Globe by Astraeus Clarke The scalloped design of the Lenox series was inspired by walks through Greenwich Village. A sophisticated take on art nouveau style, the metal tube bends around the shape of the globe light, creating a flow of movement and synchrony between the two parts. Shop

Panthella 320 by Louis Poulsen The iconic Panthella lamp from 1971 is one of the most popular lamps by designer and architect Verner Panton (1926-1998). The medium sized Panthella 320 Table Lamp fits between the Panthella 250 Table Lamp and the Panthella 400 Table Lamp. Shop

Tunnel 200 Fireplace by Ortal With exposure and visibility from both sides, tunnel fireplaces are encased in walls or columns, dividing living spaces with contemporary style and modern efficiency. Displaying a see-through design, which creates and emits warmth and beauty in two separate areas. Shop

Shade Sconce by Blue Green Works Shade references the shape of cymbals in classic rock drum sets. This sleek circular disc has an asymmetrical center and attaches directly to the wall. The fixture functions equally well facing down as a bed side night stand light as facing upward, becoming an architectural element in a hallway. Shop

Judd Storage Box by AMITHA The Judd Storage Box is a stunning catch-all for smoking accessories to display on your coffee table, console, or dresser top. The box’s minimalist linear design takes inspiration from the geometric sculptures of artist Donald Judd. Shop

Opal Collection by Porcelanosa Gloss gray 3D glass mosaic. Size 12 x 9 in. Suitable for interior wall and shower wall. Shop

Clockwise from left: 36" Classic induction range by Fisher & Paykel, Veil smart toilet by Kohler, Millennium bathtub: Metro by Hydro Systems.

A Little Excess If you’re looking to relive the ’80s, forget about the squiggly wiggles of Memphis Milano and make way for the untrammeled opulence and excess of the decade of decadence. "I think the eighties had such a defining strong design aesthetic and point of view," says designer Sasha Bikoff. "It was completely fabulous because it was so expensive and so over-the-top." To bring some of the era’s glitz into a more contemporary space, pick just one or two elements and use them strategically. "You may want to design a super-minimal and clean kitchen—but your faucets, you may want to have them be swans," Bikoff says. Fisher and Paykel’s Classic induction range, in shiny black and chrome, looks slick and of the era without feeling dated. For a bathroom fit for Alexis Carrington, let the spirit of the decade move you in a softer direction. "Use a freestanding tub in a fun, saturated hue," Pardue says. Picture Hydro Systems’ Millennium bathtub in a fetching violet, kitted out with a Falcon Crest–adjacent faucet you found in an eBay wormhole—flashy in the best way.

Annie Penta’s apartment is in a vintage building that used to be called the Studio 54 of Miami. Her space, with a round, pink living room, lives up to the title. "I always grew up around just very bright colors," she says—so in her own home, doing exactly what she wants comes naturally. "Anything that’s considered vaporwave, Scarface, or Miami Vice mixed with Barbie and The Golden Girls is what I would call my personal style. I cringe when I see new people move into the building and then see glass blocks down in the dumpster. I’m just an old soul stuck in a modern new world."

Shop the Look

Arco Kitchen Collection by Pininfarina for Florense The kitchen with essentiality, inspired by nature and with perfect proportions. Arco is the celebration of the confluence of design and functionality in contemporary living spaces. Shop

Continental Medicine Cabinet by Josh Greene for Assembly Line Finally a solution to the dreaded standard medicine cabinet! This series of medicine cabinets by Josh Greene are available in several frame designs, two sizes and 23 finishes (custom colors also available). A finished oak interior completes the design. Shop

Alphabeta by Luca Nichetto for Hem Variety and flexibility are at the heart of the modular Alphabeta lighting system by Luca Nichetto. Eight different shade shapes in a wide range of powder-coated colors equate to a plethora of possibilities—1024 to be exact. Shop

Millennium Bathtub from Hydro Systems Designed by Jason Lai and Stephanie Leese of Los Angeles-based firm L2 Interiors, the Millennium is a bathtub that will have all your guests talking. Shop

1980s Botanical Vintage Wallpaper by Hannah's Treasures This roll of wallpaper is an authentic, old stock roll from the 1980s. It is a European roll, which has fewer yards than a traditional American roll. It will cover 35 square feet. Shop

Veil® by Kohler Sculpted with flowing and balanced curves, the Veil® one-piece smart toilet pairs bold minimalist style with the comfort of personal cleansing. Pump-assisted flushing delivers peak flush performance every time. Shop

ONE™ FP5 by Kallista Reflect upon your individuality with ONE™ FP5's fusion of whimsical color with smooth, contemporary lines. Each piece exudes a warm yet stylish energy through its distinctive floral motif, drawing inspiration from the irreverent glamour and eclectic style of Hollywood Regency interiors. Shop

Clockwise from left: Liaison tile by Kelly Wearstler from Ann Sacks, Lilies Lore sink by Kohler, Rooster ceramic pitcher by Hudson Grace.

My So-Called House The Tuscan Revival aesthetic is recognizable: warm wood cabinets, faux stucco walls, and at least one ceramic rooster. It was all over kitchens in the ’90s, and if you’re wondering why anyone would want to bring it back, Janine DeMichele Baggett, a content creator whose videos celebrate kitchens of the time, has some ideas. Now, "everything’s so sterile, and I think people really are sort of yearning for some whimsy and charm and coziness factor," she says. To channel the cozy side of the ’90s, she advises looking for warmth: "Anything that gives a golden, plush richness—that’s sort of the color palette." Poelk of @soft_servings agrees. "There were so many oak cabinets in kitchens," she says. And while that honey blonde wood is the sort of thing people tear out of a space now, there are ways to bring the feel of the Tuscan Revival into your home without it seeming like an Olive Garden. "An easy way to mimic the style of a nineties kitchen is to go full out on one material," says Poelk. "That could be doing everything in solid oak, with details such as raised panel doors, and pairing it with a shiny granite countertop." If the timeworn feel of an agriturismo’s kitchen floor is pinned to your vision board, In Common With’s Mesa tiles fit the bill. Bring that look into the bathroom with Kohler’s ornate and vaguely European bronze sink.

Janine DeMichele Baggett’s secret to nailing the ’90s kitchen look? "Everyone had this pepper jar with peppers you couldn’t eat. It was the forbidden peppers." Her sense of decor humor runs in the family: "Growing up, my mom had a chicken-themed kitchen. We lived in Georgia, and she’s actually German—not even a farmer. It was just a thing that was funny. It was just random." Little did Baggett know that the Tuscan rooster would become an icon of the times. "It was really fascinating to me how widespread it truly was, because I also thought maybe it was a Southern thing. No, it was everywhere."

Shop the Look

Lilies Lore® Sink by Kohler Lilies Lore is derived from the rich and highly stylized plant motifs of Art Nouveau. Breathing new life into an old-world material, this cast-bronze sink takes on a modern shape through an organic and intricate floral pattern. Shop

Laison by Kelly Wearstler for Ann Sacks The textural layers of timeless beauty inherent in natural stone are modernized with graphic patterns and vibrant sweeps of color in Liaison. Shop

Rooster Large Ceramic Pitcher by Hudson Grace Another kitchen must-have that's exclusively Hudson Grace. Having long admired the famous Italian Large Rooster Pitcher that first appeared at the Hotel Hassler in Rome, Hudson Grace made one in ceramic in their signature white glaze. Shop

Rapolano by Neolith Inspired by the noble Italian stone known as Rapolano, this model is a tribute to the elegance and sophistication found in 16th century Renaissance Italian palaces which is becoming more and more present in today’s interior design. Shop

Niantic Bathtub from Hydro Systems Designed with help from the Morgan Creek Cabinet Company, the Niantic, named after the picturesque town located in East Lyme, Connecticut, embodies classic New England style to a tee. Shop

Rammed Earth Finishes by Clayworks Rammed Earth Finishes are pure, raw clay plaster wall finishes that can be used to create seamless and beautiful re-imaginations of one of the world’s most ancient of building techniques. Shop

Products curated by Adrian Madlener — Top photo courtesy of Marset