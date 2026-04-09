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A Look Back at Our Most Popular “How They Pulled It Off” StoriesView 15 Photos

A Look Back at Our Most Popular “How They Pulled It Off” Stories

From a crisp book nook to a clever modular penthouse, here are seven ways designers found solutions for very specific asks.
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How They Pulled It Off is our ongoing series where we take a close look at one particularly challenging aspect of a home design and get the nitty-gritty details about how it became a reality.

Each of these projects tackles a highly specific brief and shows how the right collaboration—between architect and client, materials, or building methods—can push the boundaries of home design.

An Unconventional Porch That’s Both Indoors and Out

Architects Miroslava Brooks and Daniel Markiewicz of FORM envisioned a sculptural cube on a hill for their shared retreat in Hillsdale, New York—but added one feature that blurs the line between inside and out. It’s a ground-floor porch that feels both sheltered and open, with trapezoidal cutouts on three sides framing views toward the hillside.

Architects Miroslava Brooks and Daniel Markiewicz of FORM envisioned a sculptural cube on a hill for their shared retreat in Hillsdale, New York—but added one feature that blurs the line between inside and out. It’s a ground-floor porch that feels both sheltered and open, with trapezoidal cutouts on three sides framing views toward the hillside.

The architects oriented the house, and the ground-level veranda’s largest opening, toward the east to optimize natural light and views toward the hillside. The porch also lifts the living spaces above for higher views and creates a welcoming entrance.

The architects oriented the house, and the ground-level veranda’s largest opening, toward the east to optimize natural light and views toward the hillside. The porch also lifts the living spaces above for higher views and creates a welcoming entrance.

Shuji Suzumori of New York–based practice Suzumori Architecture worked with a New York City couple to reimagine their space as a modular penthouse where areas, rather than rooms, can be sectioned off in various configurations. With a few short steps, for example, the conversation pit in the library upstairs becomes space for family to sleep.&nbsp;

Shuji Suzumori of New York–based practice Suzumori Architecture worked with a New York City couple to reimagine their space as a modular penthouse where areas, rather than rooms, can be sectioned off in various configurations. With a few short steps, for example, the conversation pit in the library upstairs becomes space for family to sleep. 

The 2,400-square-foot penthouse also includes a pocket door and a breakfast nook that quickly transforms into a private sleeping space and a louvered staircase that elegantly creates another private room, furnished with a Murphy bed. &nbsp;

The 2,400-square-foot penthouse also includes a pocket door and a breakfast nook that quickly transforms into a private sleeping space and a louvered staircase that elegantly creates another private room, furnished with a Murphy bed.  

Architect Marisa Kurtzman, a partner at Frederick Fisher Partners in Los Angeles, transformed the upstairs loft of her family’s 1,100-square-foot condo by designing a multipurpose functional partition dubbed "the Superwall." This feature divides the space into a 240-square-foot bedroom/office at the rear, with a bonus cozy library alcove perched over the living room.

Architect Marisa Kurtzman, a partner at Frederick Fisher Partners in Los Angeles, transformed the upstairs loft of her family’s 1,100-square-foot condo by designing a multipurpose functional partition dubbed "the Superwall." This feature divides the space into a 240-square-foot bedroom/office at the rear, with a bonus cozy library alcove perched over the living room.

The Superwall properly closes off the primary bedroom and provides storage behind custom millwork by general contractor and builder SEED Furniture.

The Superwall properly closes off the primary bedroom and provides storage behind custom millwork by general contractor and builder SEED Furniture.

Designer Anne Poon turned an unused 67-square-foot window nook into a miniature library for a couple remodeling a 1948 home in San Mateo, California. Poon designed the nook from nine interlocking pieces, to be installed in four different sections—the bench and back wall first, then two front towers facing out to the living room, followed by the window trim.

Designer Anne Poon turned an unused 67-square-foot window nook into a miniature library for a couple remodeling a 1948 home in San Mateo, California. Poon designed the nook from nine interlocking pieces, to be installed in four different sections—the bench and back wall first, then two front towers facing out to the living room, followed by the window trim.

The effect is that of a separate room in an open space—the alignment of each shelf piece gives one the feeling of looking into a portal. Poon also custom-ordered a ladder to make it easy to access a top row of books.

The effect is that of a separate room in an open space—the alignment of each shelf piece gives one the feeling of looking into a portal. Poon also custom-ordered a ladder to make it easy to access a top row of books.

In Austin’s Castle Hill Historic District, an unassuming lot conceals a newly built 5,000-square-foot duplex and a freshly revived 100-year-old bungalow by architect Trey Farmer of Forge Craft Architecture + Design. Originally designed as a custom home for a young family, the plan shifted to three long-term rentals. "We think of Passive House from a sustainability standpoint but also in terms of density," Farmer says.

In Austin’s Castle Hill Historic District, an unassuming lot conceals a newly built 5,000-square-foot duplex and a freshly revived 100-year-old bungalow by architect Trey Farmer of Forge Craft Architecture + Design. Originally designed as a custom home for a young family, the plan shifted to three long-term rentals. "We think of Passive House from a sustainability standpoint but also in terms of density," Farmer says.

The duplex, comprising a 3,500-square-foot unit and a 1,600-square-foot unit, features wood-clad interiors and skylights. Passive House standards hit include full stormwater reuse, heat pump systems, and net zero-ready infrastructure.

The duplex, comprising a 3,500-square-foot unit and a 1,600-square-foot unit, features wood-clad interiors and skylights. Passive House standards hit include full stormwater reuse, heat pump systems, and net zero-ready infrastructure.

Becky Asleson, the owner and principal of Maple &amp; White Design, a South Bend, Indiana-based firm, designed a bonus play space under a flight of stairs, and connected it to a larger playroom through a hidden crawlspace accessed via a custom media console.&nbsp;

Becky Asleson, the owner and principal of Maple & White Design, a South Bend, Indiana-based firm, designed a bonus play space under a flight of stairs, and connected it to a larger playroom through a hidden crawlspace accessed via a custom media console. 

The secret playroom sits adjacent to the larger playroom, giving the homeowners’ grandchildren a kid-sized space of their own. The mural inside was designed by local artist Hannah Kirkwood.

The secret playroom sits adjacent to the larger playroom, giving the homeowners’ grandchildren a kid-sized space of their own. The mural inside was designed by local artist Hannah Kirkwood.

This 1953 home outside of Chicago had great bones and a strong midcentury aesthetic, and was originally designed by local architects Brooks Buderus and Gerald Siegwart. Tom Bassett-Dilley Architects, a local architecture firm specializing in passive and zero-energy buildings, focused on improving energy efficiency, comfort, and safety for a new era—all without expanding the home’s footprint.&nbsp;

This 1953 home outside of Chicago had great bones and a strong midcentury aesthetic, and was originally designed by local architects Brooks Buderus and Gerald Siegwart. Tom Bassett-Dilley Architects, a local architecture firm specializing in passive and zero-energy buildings, focused on improving energy efficiency, comfort, and safety for a new era—all without expanding the home’s footprint. 

The original H-shaped house allowed for indoor/outdoor living with large, nearly floor-length windows that opened up into the central "bar" of the H. Unfortunately, despite the impressive beamed ceilings, the roof had poor drainage and rot in several areas. Key upgrades to the home by Bassett-Dilley and his team included re-sloping the roof for better drainage, adding high-performance insulation and triple-glazed windows, and installing all-electric heating and cooling systems with solar panels. &nbsp;

The original H-shaped house allowed for indoor/outdoor living with large, nearly floor-length windows that opened up into the central "bar" of the H. Unfortunately, despite the impressive beamed ceilings, the roof had poor drainage and rot in several areas. Key upgrades to the home by Bassett-Dilley and his team included re-sloping the roof for better drainage, adding high-performance insulation and triple-glazed windows, and installing all-electric heating and cooling systems with solar panels.  

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