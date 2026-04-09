A Look Back at Our Most Popular “How They Pulled It Off” Stories
From a crisp book nook to a clever modular penthouse, here are seven ways designers found solutions for very specific asks.
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How They Pulled It Off is our ongoing series where we take a close look at one particularly challenging aspect of a home design and get the nitty-gritty details about how it became a reality.
Each of these projects tackles a highly specific brief and shows how the right collaboration—between architect and client, materials, or building methods—can push the boundaries of home design.
An Unconventional Porch That’s Both Indoors and Out
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