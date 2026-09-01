How They Pulled It Off: Curved Windows Turn This Minnesota Home Into a Sundial

Welcome to How They Pulled It Off, where we take a close look at one particularly challenging aspect of a home design and get the nitty-gritty details about how it became a reality.

When a Minnesotan woman had the opportunity to move back into the 1950s home where she grew up with her three sisters, she realized that it wasn’t the house that she wanted to revisit, but the land it stood on. The property had stayed in the family, but the house was small and rundown. It certainly wasn’t suitable for the "forever home" the woman envisioned sharing with her husband and sister, who would also be living with them. The family approached Ben Awes, founder of Saint Paul-based architecture practice CityDeskStudio, to create a home that would support them into retirement but also provide a layout for two family units.

Set low into the site for easy access, the house reads as modest from the street—an age-in-place home with an elevator that "sits very beautifully, nested right into the ground," says architect Ben Awes.

The couple wanted a single-level home they could age into, with a separate apartment for the wife’s sister, a home office for him, and an art studio for her. Beyond these more practical considerations, the husband requested that the home have what he described as "lift." "He’s a bit of an architecture fan and has always loved Louis Khan, and said to me early in the process that all great architecture has lift," says Awes. "And, so he hopes that his house has lift."

The 4,200-square-foot home, aptly named Crescendo, features lifted rooflines rising in sequence across the plan.

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The primary challenge was the narrow lot, which is deep and angled toward the west, with the Minnehaha Creek view concentrated along one edge. Rather than line the rooms up along a single side, Awes set one living area, the dining room, and the kitchen in the center of the plan as an interior core. This is then flanked with the owners’ bedroom suite on one side and the studio and office on the other.

The living area, dining area, and kitchen sit at the heart of the plan—an interior core with no exterior walls of its own, lit instead from above through the lifted roof.

The studio apartment for the sister—which features a bedroom, living room, kitchen, and gardening room—is downstairs facing the creek and opens out to the garden.

The owners’ bedroom suite faces the creek, and features a curved ceiling and large windows that bring light into the room throughout the day.

To bring light and volume into the central core of the home which features no exterior walls, Awes lifted three separate rooflines toward the south. Where the walls meet the ceiling, a soft curve—a nod to the cycloid vaults of Kahn’s Kimbell Art Museum—lets the light and shadow softly fall down the plaster rather than catch on a hard edge.

Oversized Marvin Ultimate windows open the primary living space to the water. Awes worked closely with Marvin on the placement of the mullions to ensure the glass panels had the desired proportions.

There are minimal steps into the house, with everything for the primary homeowners on a single floor once inside. There is a staircase and also an elevator to reach the separate apartment and garden level.

In the artist's studio, a bespoke Marvin Ultimate clerestory carries the curve from wall to ceiling in a single unit—one of the specialty shapes built to the home's exact geometry.

Pulling off that curve was one of the most challenging parts of the project, and it was largely achieved through the use of custom Marvin Ultimate windows. "It was critical that the transition was visible through the glass, and that meant the glass had to follow that same shape," says Awes. "It had to go from a flat vertical wall to a curve and then to a flat ceiling again."

"We spent a lot of time working out the organization of space," says Awes. "The movement corridors, the movement areas in the house, the adjacencies, what was connected and what was disconnected—and then how each of those spaces connects to the world outside as well as inside."

Then there were the clerestory windows, which are slightly trapezoidal in shape as they are slightly higher on the creek side of the home and taper down to the street side. Awes’ team and Marvin spent months perfecting the drawings with the Marvin Ultimate collection, then made full-size plywood templates of the as-built curves before the bespoke units were made. "Popped right in, and fit like a glove," recalls Awes. "The windows are critical in expressing the experience and the light of the house," he adds. "...The house is a sundial, in a way. All of those windows locate you in time and space every day. The landscape bounces off the ceiling, so the colors of the world are actually inside the house."

Operable Marvin awning windows pull in fresh air, and can stay cracked open even in a light rain.

Together, all the elements of the home tell the story of the people who live there—their love for the landscape, their family dynamic, and the spaces that are most meaningful to them. "This project was a once in a career opportunity," says Awes. "You don’t get many where the client says, ‘I want you to inspire me.’" How they pulled it off: Designing to age in place around light Make the most of the view: On a narrow lot with creek views on one side, planning was a challenge. Awes set the living, dining, and kitchen areas in the center of the house, and wrapped them with the owner's suite, office, and art studio. To light that core, he lifted three rooflines toward the south. "The only way to get light and volume is to lift the roofs up and let lighting come from the south," he says.

In the main living room, the ceiling resolves into a soft curve where it meets the wall, a detail borrowed from Louis Kahn and introduced "to soften the light, have it cast more gracefully throughout the space," says Awes.

Soften the light with a curve: Where each lifted roof meets the wall, the ceiling resolves into a gentle curve rather than a hard angle, a detail drawn from the vaults of Louis Kahn’s Kimbell Art Museum. The curve catches the southern light and casts it down the plaster, and the same arc is echoed in thresholds and built-ins throughout the house.

A slender vertical window sits between two brick walls, drawing daylight into the circulation spaces that run along the home's parallel walls.

A shared front entry serves both households, with two half-flights of stairs—one from the sister's mudroom and one from the couple's living space—meeting, keeping the sister's apartment private.

Add windows where it matters: Not every opening needs to be grand. In the circulation spaces and around the front door, Awes used slender vertical windows by Marvin that work to draw daylight into the home and frame views.

An heirloom grand piano occupies a room of its own, lit from a high clerestory. "We did want that to be an honored place that was beautiful, and it didn't feel like the piano was pushed out of the way or in a corner that was crowding the rest of another room" says Awes.

Consider materials carefully: With light moving through the house all day, the palette was an important consideration. Walls finished in plaster catch the sun and shift in character as it crosses them. The plaster also can accommodate a rotating art collection. "This plaster is, I call it ‘self-healing,’" says Awes, "Because if you do put a nail hole in it, you can simply get a damp sponge and gently wash the wall and it sort of re-liquefies the plaster and fills the holes." Red oak floors and cabinetry, a nod to the owners’ first home, warm the spaces the clerestories brighten.

As the sun tracks across the south all day, the light skims across the interior wood to reveal its texture.

Treat suppliers as design partners: CityDeskStudio and Marvin traded drawings for months, then created full-size plywood templates to the finished curves and redrew each opening in computer-aided design (CAD) before the bespoke units were built. Marvin flagged where a stiffener or reinforcement was needed, and the windows arrived and slotted straight in.