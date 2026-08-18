How They Pulled It Off: An ADU That Adds Space for a Family—and Follows Local and State Rules

In 2020, Marin County, California, adopted a new ordinance making it easier for property owners to build ADUs. Around then, Toby Watters and his family were thinking about relocating his grandmother from a care facility on the East Coast to his parents’ house in Inverness, a small town on Tomales Bay. Watters—who was an engineering student with a growing interest in architecture at the time—began to explore how they might take advantage of this new policy. "My reaction, as a designer, was thinking this is a very exciting change because it makes slight densification more achievable and approachable for homeowners," Watters says. "As far as my parents, I think it was exciting to them because they are not people who can afford, or have the time and energy to think about, a big renovation."

In Inverness, California, Toby Watters designed a 400-square-foot ADU next to a 1960s Craftsman-style house his parents live in. To maintain a sense of cohesion between the two buildings, he used a similar material palette and proportions, but designed a gabled roofline. The fire-resistant Shakertown shingles are stained with a custom shade of Woodluxe Waterbased Stain. The trim is Benjamin Moore, also in a custom color.

This July—six years after embarking on the project—Watters completed a 400-square-foot ADU with one bathroom and a sleeping loft. "It’s very antique, kind of eclectic, and a little bit maritime," he says of the gabled, shingle-clad structure that complements his parents’ 1960s Craftsman-style house. It’s a remarkable achievement considering how Watters faced challenges from working in an environmentally sensitive area, an irregularly shaped lot, and by being an early adopter of a new building type in the area. "I encourage people to not let that scare them away from doing an ADU because it's certainly something you can get through, as I did," he says. "It’s just a matter of knowing about this and being able to prepare for that in your design process."

Watters relied on reclaimed materials to help save on the bottom line. He purchased salvaged Douglas fir from PlaceMakers (it originally came from a house in San Francisco) to clad the ceilings and found an old beam to help support the structure. White-painted wainscoting amps up the lived-in feeling he sought for the interior. While he wanted to use reclaimed wood for the floor, he opted for slab-on-grade floors to preserve as much height as he could inside, which required him to use an engineered product. They’re covered with Mediterranean Kazalla Engineered Wood Flooring (purchased from Floor Dimensions in Albany, California).

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Watters furnished the interior with antiques inherited from his grandmother—including the armchair and chest in the living room—or furniture his parents already had.

How they pulled it off: Navigating new ADU rules in Marin County, California Know the constraints of your property: The design, construction, and permitting process was an experiment for Watters. "It was a lot of late nights trying to understand the code," Watters says. "A lot of the rules were new for me as well as the planners I was working with."



First, it’s located in the West Marin coastal zone, an environmentally sensitive area subject to Coastal Commission regulations in addition to local and state laws. Additionally, neighbors have to approve of any projects to ensure it doesn’t block their views. Lastly, most houses use septic systems to manage sewage and this infrastructure needs to be robust enough to support the additional residence. After reviewing these constraints, Watters learned that, because of the four-foot setbacks allowed under the new law, there was only one corner of the property where an ADU could be sited: "an awkward corner where it's an acute angle of the property line," Watters says.



Familiarizing himself with all the rules and regulations was critical to understanding if the project would be feasible. This step was well worth the time investment.

Watters’s father, Jim, is a contractor and built the kitchen cabinets and countertop. The sink is from Ikea.

Befriend the local planning department: Watters found Marin County to be a friend, not a foe in this process, reversing the stereotype architects have of regulators. "We had a planner who came out to our house a couple of times to look at the site and she was really helpful in helping us interpret the code and know what was actually allowed versus not allowed," he says. "They were my biggest ally in helping me understand how to do this." Building smaller can give you more design leeway: Watters learned that if he kept the ADU to under 400 square feet, he could build to the tiny house rules, as defined in Appendix AQ of the California Residential Code. This allows sleeping lofts to have head heights under the usual minimum dimensions—the ADU has a maximum height of 16 feet, which isn’t tall enough to accommodate two stories—and for the loft area not to count toward the total square footage. Plus, the level could be accessed by a ladder, not stairs. He was also able to build narrower clearances in the bathroom because of this rule.

For space efficiency, Watters conceived of the bathroom as a wet room with a shower curtain instead of installing a full shower. Because of this, he looked for waterproof fixtures, like the wall sconces from Olde Brick Lighting. The floor tile is by Cepac and the wall tile is Daltile. The shower stool is an antique from England.

Overthink privacy: This is advice Waters would give to anyone embarking on an ADU. While they did consider this at the beginning of the project, they didn’t realize that there’s a sight line from the main house’s dining room table to the bathroom window of the ADU. "You can’t always predict everything," he says.

This is advice Waters would give to anyone embarking on an ADU. While they did consider this at the beginning of the project, they didn’t realize that there’s a sight line from the main house’s dining room table to the bathroom window of the ADU. "You can’t always predict everything," he says. Design a companion structure, not a copycat: Watters and his parents wanted the two structures to feel stylistically related, but for the ADU not to be "just a copy of it in a smaller version," he says. To those ends, he looked at the main house’s ratio of window to wall and proportions to inform the ADU’s. Salvaged copper gutters and fire-resistant Shakertown shingles also reflect the material palette of the main house. "My intention was creating something that looked like it was meant to be there," he says.

One of Watters’s favorite places in the ADU is the sleeping loft, which features French windows that overlook an orchard of apple and pear trees and the hills in the distance. "It evokes a kind of barn feeling, which I love," Watters says. He furnished the interior with antiques from his grandmother. Sadly, she passed away before the ADU was completed. "Even though she’s not in it, a lot of her stuff is there, which is a sweet thing about it," Watters says. The ADU’s purpose is a little less clearly defined now than it was when Watters began designing it. For now, his parents would like to rent the ADU to someone they know. Watters also imagines that the space could be used for a caregiver, for him or his sister to live in, or as a guesthouse. "Thinking down the line, maybe the loft would be a good place for grandkids to sleep," he says. "It’s hard to imagine what sort of futures we’re going to have, but the added flexibility to the property is a huge perk."

The loft now includes a bed, but when Watters originally conceived of the space for his grandmother, who has since passed away, he envisioned it serving as storage, with the bed downstairs in what is now the living area. Built-in flexibility will enable the ADU to evolve right along with the family’s needs.

There’s another outcome Watters didn’t foresee: He decided to pursue architecture as a profession after working on the project. "It empowered me to know that I can make a difference in my community through the lens of architecture," he says. He starts the MArch program at the Harvard Graduate School of Design this fall. "While this is in many ways the first real step toward becoming a licensed architect, the ADU was the true kickstarter for that journey." Top image courtesy of Toby Watters More How They Pulled It Off stories: