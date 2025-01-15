How They Pulled It Off: Making the Bedroom in This Berlin Loft Float

Welcome to How They Pulled It Off, where we take a close look at one particularly challenging aspect of a home design and get the nitty-gritty details about how it became a reality.

With ultra-high ceilings and a completely open plan, lofts can be a blank canvas for home design dreams. But how do you make the most out of 16-foot ceilings in a space that feels like a big ol’ box? For Siki Im, a fashion designer-turned-architect who took on the gut renovation of his 1,600-square-foot Berlin apartment as his first residential project, the vision was clear: He needed to create a floating bedroom.