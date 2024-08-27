How They Pulled It Off: Floor-to-Ceiling Modular Shelving in a New Studio Extension

Welcome to How They Pulled It Off, where we take a close look at one particularly challenging aspect of a home design and get the nitty-gritty details about how it became a reality.



Architect Wakako Tokunaga was already a seasoned renovator in 2020 when the pandemic hit. In 2016, she updated her 1950s one-story brick rambler home in Tacoma Park, Maryland, just outside of Washington, D.C. She enlarged it to accommodate her growing family of five and their daily needs by adding a second story. So when she needed to adapt her ways of working to, as she describes, "the rapid changes the world was hit with" in 2020, she decided to design and build an addition at the back of the property instead of committing to a costly and lengthy commercial lease.

Wakako, who founded her firm WAK TOK architects in 2007, thoughtfully determined the size of the studio by the extents of their neighbor’s house and the desire to avoid blocking out sun on their property or changing their view. She also considered the proportion of her studio space to the garden, filled with native plants that she and her family had personally planted; She was looking for the right balance that would accommodate her team working together while still leaving plenty of green space and seclusion in the yard.