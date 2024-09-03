How They Pulled It Off: Custom Millwork Transforms an Office Into a Guest Room

Welcome to How They Pulled It Off, where we take a close look at one particularly challenging aspect of a home design and get the nitty-gritty details about how it became a reality.



It’s a tricky feat to increase functionality, organization, and storage in a series of small spaces without altering existing floor plans or adding furnishings that diminish usable space. But when renovating a century-old townhouse in San Francisco, Regan Baker Design (RBD) succeeded in such an undertaking with just a little rearranging and a lot of creative custom millwork. The clients, a young professional couple, had been living in the home for 10 years and watched their day-to-day change as their small children grew into teens. "As your kids age, you realize you not only need more privacy but rooms for different activities," says Baker. "So, the idea was to create spaces for everyone with storage for the functions that live there."