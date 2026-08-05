How They Pulled It Off: Building a Home Into a Steep Utah Mountainside
Welcome to How They Pulled It Off, where we take a close look at one particularly challenging aspect of a home design and get the nitty-gritty details about how it became a reality.
After 30 years in Phoenix, Trisha and Brian Coffman were ready to relocate. They would soon be empty nesters and wanted a mountain home that captured the grandeur of its setting. So they bought a piece of hillside land in Summit Park, an old mountain community between Park City and Salt Lake City, that was surrounded by 100-foot Douglas firs and old-growth spruce. But what made it so stunning also made it exceptionally challenging to build a home on. Located at 7,100 feet, it falls off at a roughly 45-degree angle, only has one access road, and endures winters where nine feet of snow is the norm.
So how do you build a house on the side of a mountain? That was the question Trisha and Brian posed to Chris Price, founder of Klima Architecture, a Park City architecture, interiors, and landscape practice. Price has designed nine homes in Summit Park, including his own, and has lived there since 2009. "It’s kind of like the redheaded stepchild neighborhood," says Price, for its limited access and difficult terrain. But there also weren’t any covenants, conditions, or restrictions, and no HOA, unlike other nearby areas where, Price says, the rules can be particularly restrictive of style and materials. "Having less restraints really gives more freedom to the client’s voice and the land’s voice. Then I try to interpolate the two into a functional statement."
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Be the first to see our latest home tours, design news, and more.
Despite the stylistic freedom afforded by the area, the site’s steep drop off created limitations. But Price viewed them as an opportunity to create a home that responds to the natural contours of the site. He designed a four-level house that, on approach, greets visitors with a subtle sloping metal roof and two cedar setbacks that create the illusion of multiple volumes. In section, the design turns dramatic, with a monolithic roof that appears to stretch down the hillside, tracing the angle of the slope as if being pulled toward the valley below. Here’s how Price worked with the land to build a home for Trisha and Brian that immerses them in their new setting.
How they pulled it off: Building an alpine home on a steep site
Doing the due diligence: Before Brian and Trisha bought the lot, they had multiple builders and excavators review it to assess the feasibility of construction. It also helped that the couple found Price, an architect with a track record of building homes in the area. Trisha visited one that Price designed for an uphill slope and loved the design solution.
A roof that responds to the site: "The extreme nature of the slope pushed the constraints so far that the only response was a somewhat dramatic form," says Price. It spans four levels, which Price says was the only way it could hit grade. To follow height limits—32 feet at the tallest point—he created a series of slopes. "We had a max height limit at one point, and we had to be lower at other points, so I literally took—kind of like an origami sheet—a point and then I pulled it up and down, just to fit directly underneath the max," says Price. The resulting folded roof planes aren’t visible from the street, but are teased in the setbacks in the front facade.
Anchoring the design: "These lots cornerstone around the access," says Price, which comes down to the placement of the stairs. For Trisha and Brian’s home, he placed the stair to the right side, and organized the layout from communal to private. The entry is at the top floor, and from here a stair leads down to the kitchen, dining, and living room, and then to the lowest two floors, which contain the bedrooms. The staircase is mirrored by a three-story window with picturesque views overlooking the Douglas fir and spruce trees, many of which are 40 to 60 feet taller than the house.
Working with the seasons: Building during cold, snowy winters was another challenge. In this case, it was amplified: the house was under construction in the 2022-2023 snow season, a record-breaking year for snowfall in Utah, making the build window even smaller. Much of the foundation and excavation work, including digging and concrete, had to be completed from about mid-May to November, before pausing for winter and resuming in the spring. The house was framed the following summer, after which the team could work inside and construction could take place year-round.
More How They Pulled It Off:
Turning a WWII Bunker on the Cornwall Coast Into a Novel Rental
A Florida Beach House That’s Already Survived Three Hurricanes
Project Credits:
Architect: Klima Architecture / @klima.architecture
Interior Design: T.Haus Design
Photographer: Austin Lamoreaux / @austin.lamoreaux
Published
TopicsHow They Pulled It Off
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Be the first to see our latest home tours, design news, and more.