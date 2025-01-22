How They Pulled It Off: Bringing Daylight Into a Dark San Francisco Victorian

Welcome to How They Pulled It Off, where we take a close look at one particularly challenging aspect of a home design and get the nitty-gritty details about how it became a reality.

After several years of living in their 1906 Victorian townhome in San Francisco’s Russian Hill neighborhood, a young family decided to brighten things up. "Their basic criteria was for a modern, comfortable, and warm home," says Federico Engel, managing principal of San Francisco firm Butler Armsden Architects, who led the renovation alongside senior project manager Trisha Snyder. "To achieve that, we not only wanted to bring in more natural light but celebrate the light." So began an extensive interior update, which touched all four floors of the vertically oriented structure.