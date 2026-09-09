How They Pulled It Off: A Backyard Spa in London That Feels Worlds Away From the City
Welcome to How They Pulled It Off, where we take a close look at one particularly challenging aspect of a home design and get the nitty-gritty details about how it became a reality.
The De Beauvoir neighborhood in east London is something of an open secret. Its elegant Victorian townhouses and semidetached villas retain a sense of grandeur, yet it remains distinctly village-like. Industrial pockets, yards and outbuildings dating back to the 19th century dot the area. One such example can be seen at a property newly redesigned by Mosley Thorold, which benefits from an additional plot of land that was added to the lot in the ’70s. Once used for manufacturing, it gave the home a substantial amount of exterior space in addition to its already sizable garden.
The founders of the London architecture firm, Henry Thorold and Nathaniel Mosley, were tasked with reviving the tired three-story Victorian-era interiors of the home and creating an urban sanctuary for the client, who—some way through the build—decided that they did want to add a natural swimming pool, sauna, and outdoor changing room to their renovation after all.
It’s not exactly a neighborhood you’d expect to take a dip in, but they made it happen.
How they pulled it off: Building a natural pool, sauna and changing room in a London backyard
- Plan as far ahead as possible: The natural pool and sauna were always on the client's "nice to have" list, but due to budget constraints, they put it off until some way through the project. "We were strongly advising to do as much of the pool construction work as possible as soon as possible because it's so messy," says Nathaniel Mosley. When the pool project was finally given the green light, their instincts were proven correct. To accommodate the change of plan, the architects had to carefully project-manage the dig so as not to disturb the work that had already been done to the home. There was no way to access the land from the back of the property, so the soil had to be trucked through the garden and the ground floor.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Be the first to see our latest home tours, design news, and more.
- Go natural: Instead of introducing a chlorinated pool that would have required a lot of chemicals, the client opted for a natural 10-meter-long pool, which is dressed in Yorkshire stone. The shingle in the pool and the aquatic plants act as a natural filtration system and make for a hospitable environment for frogs and tadpoles. "It’s so nice because it really feels like part of the garden," says Mosley. The architects worked with north London-based company Gartenart to create the pool, which feels like "swimming in a clear lake or natural spring rather than in a conventional pool." The winding paths and lush greenery of the garden, which was created by landscaper Sophie Gordon, add to the feeling of being immersed in a tranquil and slightly wild space.
- Think of the main house and garden as one project: "The main thing is not to think of the architecture and garden and the exterior buildings as separate entities," says Henry Thorold. "Try and think of it as a coherent and integrated project, because then they will just work better and speak to each other better, and it will be a more harmonious outcome." Indeed, now that the home’s enlarged, glazed extension has been lowered to sit level with the garden patio, the home reads as a cohesive narrative, unfolding from the top floor all the way down to the lower-ground kitchen and dining area and out beyond into the garden, which the owners can meander through to discover the sauna and pool. These sit beyond a charming brick archway, a secluded space away from the home's convivial communal areas.
- Consider how your materials will age: The architects used reclaimed bricks and timber to create warmth and texture inside the home, while the new ground-floor extension features concrete, glass and Cor-Ten steel. The sauna and pool house, meanwhile, are primarily clad in charred timber and rough quarried stone, with Cor-Ten steel detailing that calls back to the extension. "With the pool house and the sauna, we wanted to do something that spoke to the main extension, but also had a difference that was appropriate to the scale and context of the garden," says Mosley. "We wanted something that had a resonance with the house but wasn’t the same." Although the material choices may seem disparate, all have been selected to age gracefully and to work harmoniously when combined with the yellow London brick of the original home. "The older these new buildings become, the more they will develop a patina and attractive weathering, and the more they will all blend in."
Now that the project is finished, the architects can look back at the delayed decision to dig the pool with a dash of humor and an even greater sense of relief that it came off without a hitch. "The late decision had an impact on the program and the time that the whole thing took," recalls Thorold. "But there were these quite fun moments where there were dump trucks of soil being driven through the lower-ground floor."
Their efforts certainly paid off. Whether the pool is used for an energizing dip in the morning or the sauna as part of a wind-down ritual at the end of a busy week, the home is now full of character and deeply connected to the needs of its owners.
Related Reading:
How They Pulled It Off: Offcuts and Leftovers Spruce Up a Cozy Victorian Flat
How They Pulled It Off: A Warm, Woody Foyer That Connects a Long Island Home With Its Garage
Project Credits:
Architect: Mosley Thorold
Structural Engineer: Phi Structural Design Ltd
Main Contractor: Decor House Construction Ltd
Swimming Pond Consultant: Gartenart
Published
TopicsHow They Pulled It Off
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Be the first to see our latest home tours, design news, and more.