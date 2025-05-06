How They Pulled It Off: A Mother-Daughter Duo Takes on an Adobe Renovation Headfirst
Welcome to How They Pulled It Off, where we take a close look at one particularly challenging aspect of a home design and get the nitty-gritty details about how it became a reality.
When Michelle Hanson and her husband started searching for a second home in the mountains at the edge of Scottsdale, Arizona, they had their hearts set on a Sante Fe-style house, characterized by organic lines, an earth-toned palette, and thick adobe walls.
After their daughter Kelly moved to Arizona for school, the Hansons—originally from Minnesota—had grown fond of the outdoor lifestyle, finding it a welcome reprieve from the harsh winters they knew back home. They soon decided to look for a second home that could accommodate their tight-knit family, including all four children and their own growing families.
It was a tough market, so when Michelle saw a house that fit her brief in the town of Carefree—a place known for its preservation of the Sonoran Desert’s natural beauty and architecture—come up in the middle of the night, she emailed her realtor immediately and agreed on a price before ever actually visiting.
"Our first impression was that the structure needed some love but the style, location, and the city views at night were ideal," says Michelle’s daughter, Kelly. "You can always update the architecture, but those are the things you can’t change."
They soon discovered that the house had a compelling history. Built in 1985 as part of a new-build development, it was purchased by builder Marshall Erdman, a close collaborator of Frank Lloyd Wright and early champion of prefabrication. Erdman had significant influence over the final design, which is characterized by tall windows, clean lines, and an appreciation for the surrounding landscape—features Michelle was eager to respect and enhance as she updated the home that had fallen into neglect. "I didn’t know anything about the history of the house, but it had a really good flow," says Michelle. "When I saw the view I thought ‘It doesn’t get much better than this.’"
Michelle grew up around the building industry. With her father and brother both general contractors, she’d been involved in several home builds and renovations over the years. So when she purchased the home, it felt natural to take on the restoration herself. "The day we were closing, my husband handed me this list: ‘20 reasons why we should not buy this house,’" Michelle says. "And I looked at him and I said, ‘oh, you can't do that now.’"
As well as replacing all the windows in the main home and its two casitas, they also added an office to the garage in a style sympathetic with the original design.
Working with Topaz Remodelers and an architect friend who helped with permitting, Michelle handled all the design decisions herself. From the start, she was determined to maintain the home’s architectural integrity. This meant embracing the challenges of working within strict preservation guidelines designed to protect the region’s natural beauty. An even bigger challenge, however, was finding windows that would echo the style and elegance of the original but meet modern standards.
After much research, Michelle chose Marvin Modern windows and doors to achieve the look she wanted. The slim profiles and expansive glass panels captured the views of the Sonoran Desert and let light in without overwhelming the house’s classic Adobe aesthetic. "The windows were very different from other Santa Fe-style houses—and I didn’t want to lose that look," she explains. "The only thing I could get that big with a very simple trim that had the same feel was the Marvin Modern line."
How they pulled it off: Bringing new life (and light) into a home in disrepair
- Respecting the original vision: Michelle wanted to maintain the simplicity and elegance of the original design. She paid special attention to keeping the tall windows and clean lines that characterized the house. Modern windows and doors were selected for their minimalist frames and ability to provide sweeping views without compromising Marshall Erdman’s original vision. Michelle and her husband also bought the lot below to ensure the views of the Sonoran Desert remain uncompromised.
- Finding the right partners: The renovation involved careful planning and multiple approvals from the HOA and the town of Carefree. While Michelle handled the design herself, she worked with an architect friend for drawings and permitting, and Topaz Remodelers to bring her vision to life. Her familiarity with Marvin products from a previous project she had worked on in Minnesota made her confident they would be "perfect" for this house.
- Keeping the curves: The original windows feature minimal frames and are set into curved plaster walls. The slim frame of the Modern collection allowed Michelle to preserve this character in both the original home and the addition. "You almost feel like you’re outside, especially at night," says Kelly. In the primary en suite, each hand-painted tile around the three windows is hand-cut into sections to retain the curved edge profile.
- Keep it consistent: Initially, Michelle planned to only put new windows in the addition and to replace the existing windows at a later date. When she realized that the timber trims were deteriorating throughout the original home, she decided to replace all the windows at once—a decision that helped to create a seamless flow between old and new. "The great thing about Marvin is that we could use the same collection for the refurb as we did for the addition—they just slotted in," says Michelle.
- Don’t be afraid to go big: Michelle didn’t just preserve the original design intent but emphasized it, introducing 10-foot-tall doors in the living area, and opening up the connection between the kitchen and the patio with an enormous sliding pocket door. The result is an impressive connection between the interior and the surrounding landscape.
- Install the right way: The enormous picture windows in the primary en suite and living area were installed using vacuum glass lifters for the perfect install, and a large wooden ramp was built for access. The installer for the windows was recommended by Marvin.
"When you approach the house, it's very minimalist and blends into the landscape," says Michelle. "Once you walk in and step down to the living area, you immediately encounter the huge glass windows and you're transported back into nature."
Project Credits:
Original Homeowner: Marshall Erdman
Builder: Topaz Remodelers
Windows and Doors: Marvin
Photography: Yoni Goldberg for Dwell Creative Services
Video: 22 Waves for Dwell Creative Services
Published
TopicsHow They Pulled It Off
