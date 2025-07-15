How They Pulled It Off: An Upside-Down House Rises From a 19th-Century Railbed

Welcome to How They Pulled It Off, where we take a close look at one particularly challenging aspect of a home design and get the nitty-gritty details about how it became a reality. In the forested hills of northeastern Pennsylvania, a curving abandoned railbed from the 1890s forms the unlikely foundation for a very modern family retreat by Materia Prima Studio.

While the railroad once carried timber and ice from the mountains to nearby towns, today part of it serves as the site for a house inspired by nature that slowly reveals itself upon approach.

The clever "upside-down" format of the home sees the bedrooms located in a stone base nestled into the landscape, with the living areas perched above in a timber-clad pavilion punctuated by windows to frame the surrounding treescape.

The cedar-clad pavilion hovers above a bluestone base. A covered terrace with a fireplace allows the family to enjoy the outdoors even in colder months. "The stone base with the timber pavilion on top is like what you would see in the forest where you've got stones on the ground and then the trees rising up," says homeowner Jenn.

For homeowners Jenn and Bill, the decision to build from scratch on land adjacent to their family’s long-held farm was as much about creating space for their family of five as it was about crafting a connection to place. "We wanted to feel like our home had always been here," explains Jenn. "From the beginning, the idea was to have a house that reflects what you would see in nature."

The open-plan living and dining area frames views of the surrounding woodland through expansive Marvin Ultimate windows with a Douglas fir interior. "Even on dreary days, the house still brings in a lot of natural light," says Jenn. "It doesn't feel overwhelming and it doesn’t feel like we’ve sacrificed privacy."

Inside the timber volume, living spaces unfold with long views through the trees—which are enjoyed by both the family and the family dog, Aspen. The elevation draws in northern light and allows the residents to feel immersed in the seasons without sacrificing comfort.

They enlisted Gabe Hodge, principal architect and founder of Materia Prima Studio, to bring their vision to life. On an early walk through the site, Hodge quickly spotted the potential curved hill formed by the railroad bed. "It was clear that this was a man-made feature," he recalls. "And we thought, why not use it? It offers a base and gives us the opportunity to hide one part of the house and elevate another."

The design process was intuitive and responsive, shaped by the landscape, the needs of the family, and what architect Gabe Hodge describes as "a willingness to allow the house to be guided into being." "We tried to make as few decisions as possible that weren’t influenced by what we found on the site," he adds.

Hodge’s solution was an "upside-down" house with the public and private parts of the house inverted—the bedrooms are tucked into the hill formed by the abandoned railbed, and this offers a base for the more open, light-filled living spaces above. The result is a house that appears to gently emerge from the slope with its cedar-clad upper level peeking through the trees. The glulam Douglas fir frame on the upper level enables broad, column-free spans and a soaring roofline that perches like a timber canopy above the forest floor.

"One of the most important aspects of this house is the timber roof," says architect Gabe Hodge. "There are no interior partitions that engage with that roof—it’s free from the fireplace all the way to the other end of the house." The effect is a continuous, unbroken canopy that amplifies the feeling of openness. The kitchen, pantry, and powder room are conceived as a block of smaller spaces within the open floor plan.

The considered—yet unusual—concept took some time for Jenn and Bill to come around to. "We had to get used to the idea of bedrooms downstairs," recalls Bill. "It was different to anything we’d lived in before." Once built, the benefits became clear, with the layout—as well as the substantial steel and concrete structure—allowing for bedrooms that are peaceful, quiet, and cool.

In Jenn’s office, tucked beside the stair hall, the walls stop short of the ceiling, allowing the timber roof to remain uninterrupted above. "We talked a lot about how she wanted the space to feel," says architect Gabe Hodge. "She placed a lot of value on how beautiful this roof was going to be." The resulting design preserves acoustic and visual connection to the rest of the home, with small interior apertures that keep the space visually tethered to the landscape and the wider home.

The upper volume housing the living spaces is full of light and surrounded by carefully placed Marvin Ultimate windows and scenic doors that offer views through the treetops. "We worked really closely with Marvin to get the windows we wanted—big enough to really take in the views, but with the kind of performance you need in this climate," said Hodge. "You feel the seasons here. When it snows, you can see it falling through the skylights and windows; and when the wind blows, you hear it moving through the trees."

The sculptural, floating timber stair connects the home’s two volumes. Framed by exposed steel and lit from above, it creates a moment of weightlessness at the heart of the house.

Hodge designed a two-storey stair hall as a point of arrival, leading visitors from the shaded, stone-clad base up into the light-filled upper volume. "It’s a choreographed procession," he explains. "You come in from the winding drive, and this space delivers you to the timber pavilion above. When you reach the top of the stairs, you see the planted roof and the family farm through the trees."

The stair hall creates a natural flow from the lower level to the airy upper volume. "Especially for the first time, it creates a moment of revelation," explains Gabe. "You're delivered up to the pavilion and the view of the farm through the trees."

At the top of the stair hall, a generous custom Marvin window frames views of the forest beyond, inviting light deep into the home. The black-stained vertical timber panelling contrasts with the warmth of the Douglas fir, while the wood frame of the Marvin Ultimate collection echoes the forested landscape.

The green roof is a key feature of the home both visually and functionally. Covering the larger lower volume, it blurs the boundary between house and hill, providing a sense of continuity and a buffer against the elements. "We’d seen green roofs in cities and loved the idea," says Jenn. "It felt more natural than a big deck." From inside, it serves as a verdant foreground that frames the views beyond. Likewise, the materials used throughout were selected to resonate with the site—think locally quarried bluestone that nods to the traditional farm walls found throughout the region, Douglas fir glulam timber framing, and cedar siding. In a poetic detail, the siding is patterned to reflect the feathering of red-winged blackbirds, which are native to the area.

Every opening was designed to feel deliberate. Casement and picture windows from the Marvin Ultimate collection above the living room’s built-in shelving offers an eye-level view into the canopy.

Underpinning the entire concept was the successful integration of large expanses of glazing—particularly in the top pavilion. To achieve this, Marvin Ultimate windows and doors have been used in a mix of standard and custom sizes, the Douglas fir wood frames echoing the timber structure of the home.

"We wanted to feel like we were living at our own private retreat," said Jenn. "That sense of being surrounded by nature was really important to us."

The window frames are crafted from the same Douglas fir as the ceiling and other interior details, minimizing visual distraction and allowing the views to take center stage.

"The windows and architecture work together to create a framework for living and a seamless way to bring the exterior into the interior," says Hodge. You're always connected, in at least three directions, to the view—and at night, the upper pavilion glows through the trees." How they pulled it off: Designing an upside-down house in the forest Let the land lead: The curve of an 1890s railbed offered a natural cue for siting the home, with a ready-made topographic divide. By aligning the planted roof with this subtle arc, the house tucks discreetly into the slope—hidden from the nearby family farm, but with borrowed views through the trees.

Upside-down layout: By locating bedrooms on the lower level, the main living spaces could rise into the treetops, offering light, views, and a strong sense of connection to the landscape. A double-height stair hall connects the two levels, guiding visitors from the quiet, grounded entry up into the luminous upper pavilion.

The bedrooms are tucked into the stone-clad lower level, while the upper floor, wrapped in Marvin Ultimate windows, opens up to the canopy. The planted roof insulates the lower level while helping the home recede into the landscape.

Frame the treetops: Windows wrap the upper volume, offering expansive views while meeting local energy and performance requirements. "We wanted the experience to feel a bit like being in a treehouse," says Hodge. "That meant framing views, bringing in light, and choosing windows that could handle seasonal shifts."

In the double-height living space, Marvin windows stretch nearly floor to ceiling, capturing light even on rainy days and offering panoramic views across the forest. The Douglas fir frame remains exposed throughout, adding warmth, continuity, and rhythm.

Capture the light, hold the heat: With floor-to-ceiling glazing in the main living spaces and north-facing orientation, the timber pavilion takes full advantage of passive solar gain. The planted roof helps regulate temperatures below, reducing the need for mechanical cooling.

Glulam Douglas fir beams and Marvin Ultimate windows define the treetop kitchen. The windows were selected for their ability to blend with the timber structure, creating what architect Gabe Hodge calls "openings in the walls, rather than windows."

Design for silence: A steel superstructure and four-inch concrete slab between floors ensures the lower-level bedrooms are acoustically and thermally insulated from the more active upper volume. This delivers serious soundproofing, ensuring that noise from the kitchen, living areas, or even rain on the roof doesn’t reach the bedrooms below.

The ground-floor entryway is wrapped in warm, natural materials that echo the palette of the surrounding forest. A mudroom, hidden behind the sliding door, keeps the mess of outdoor activities contained for the active family of five.

Clear with care: Minimal tree clearing and sensitive siting helped preserve the natural setting "We cleared as few trees as possible," said Bill. "We went tree by tree. That’s part of why it feels like the house has always been here."

A view across the planted roof reveals the Marvin windows and doors from the Ultimate collection tucked beneath the extended eaves.

Extend the landscape: The green roof blurs boundaries between architecture and terrain while helping to insulate the lower level and soften the view. Project Credits: Architect: Materia Prima Studio

Builder: Dakan Enterprises Windows and Doors: Marvin Photography: Andrew Bui for Dwell Creative Services