How They Pulled It Off: An 18th-Century-Inspired Farm Fence That Keeps Sheep and Their People Happy

British Columbia’s Fraser River Valley is a landscape that’s both beautiful and intense, with regular flooding and some of the fastest ground-level wind speeds in Canada. While this may have deterred some buyers, a 14-acre plot near a major rail line became the ideal spot for one family’s sheep farm. "Their growing reputation for raising high-quality organic lamb created a need for this additional space," says Vancouver-based architect D’Arcy Jones, who collaborated with the homeowners to design a multigenerational compound featuring cantilevered sections, a double-insulated roof, and an inventive wall system designed to "keep the sheep in sight but separated."

Inspired by the work of 18th-century landscape architect Capability Brown, the wall is a reinterpretation of the historic ha-ha, a type of sunken fence with French origins first used to keep animals out of gardens. This sculptural boundary eliminates the need for traditional fencing and preserves the tranquility of the open landscape.