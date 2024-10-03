How They Pulled It Off: A Prefab Curved Wall Creates Clever Storage

Welcome to How They Pulled It Off, where we take a close look at one particularly challenging aspect of a home design and get the nitty-gritty details about how it became a reality.

Space in Hong Kong comes at a premium. In fact, the city has some of the smallest floor plans in the world, with half of its residents squeezing into 500 square feet or less. For one family, who had lived in their home for a decade, growing clutter and a newborn made their once-loved upscale apartment with breathtaking ocean views no longer practical or peaceful. Instead of undergoing a full renovation or moving, they decided it was time for a transformation. Their goal? To create a home that embraced form, function, and serenity while being welcoming and nurturing for the baby—all for under $100,000.

Enter New York-based designer Adrian Chan, whose previous Hong Kong projects and artistic sensibilities were intriguing. The client, C. So, an artist herself, admired how natural and seamless his designs were, especially when it came to small spaces. "In Hong Kong, it’s difficult to find innovative masterpieces that meet multiple functional needs," says C. She knew he could offer a solution that would clear the chaos and symbolize this next stage in their lives. One of the first considerations for the redesign was storage. "Architects in Hong Kong don’t allow for storage space," says Adrian. "In the U.S., there’s always storage no matter how small the space is. There, you have to be creative and flexible with how you make storage."

The plan began with an extensive audit of everything from coats to pants to baby toys, cooking spices, and more, plus a projection of what they’ll purchase over the 10 years. What will they accumulate? What items need to be accessed on a daily basis and what things don’t? Proximity, seasonality, and more played a key role in the final design.

In the long corridor, both wall and ceiling storage provide room for items needed on a daily basis and those barely reached for.



Over the span of seven to eight months, Adrian cleverly carved out storage where there once was none, through an undulating wooden wall connecting the living room to the primary bedroom—something C. found "unique in providing a level of unity and harmony." The curvilinear form of the wood veneer walls elevated the home and acted as a visual connection throughout each space.

Adrian had a strict budget, so he had to be ingenious in how it was used. The project included a mix of finishes—some expensive and others more budget-friendly, like locally sourced wood—but overall, it gives a high-end feel to the space.





The amount of hidden storage was thorough and thoughtful in design, easily accessible without looking boxy.

Additionally, the storage integrated a bathroom with a door on the same surface as the undulating wall. "It is almost invisible or seen as another closet except for its white door handle [to mark its location for the homeowner]," says the architect. And unlike traditional doors, the bathroom door doesn’t touch the ground as to be fully integrated as one architectural move. Ceiling storage with a magnetic latch, as well as a bedroom hydraulic system provide hidden yet accessible storage.

The no demolition needed storage system is both economical and elegant, while the overall design was inspired by Japanese architecture and minimalism.

Hydraulic hardware lifts up the entire primary bedroom floor, helpful in storing off-season clothes and valuables.