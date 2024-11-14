How They Pulled It Off: A Modern, Sculptural Staircase Grows in Brooklyn

Welcome to How They Pulled It Off, where we take a close look at one particularly challenging aspect of a home design and get the nitty-gritty details about how it became a reality. When Jane Lea, principal at Lea Architecture’s clients came to her with their project—a townhouse in Greenpoint, Brooklyn—she knew that the staircase in the home would be the focal point. "The clients are a Swiss and Swedish couple with two children, who split their time between Europe and New York," says Lea. "They really wanted the stairwell to be a main sculptural element in the home. We all recognized that it had the potential for a lot of impact."

The stairs are stained in a custom color that reflects the tones of the other materials in the home.

Besides anchoring the space structurally and aesthetically, the exposed stairs needed to allow light to pass between the different levels. While the client was on board from the start about the staircase being a sculptural moment, it took a lot of iterations to find the right design. To capture the idea of the stairwell feeling "contained" or like a continuous chamber or pathway, the architects had to reengineer the construction of the landings at each level. Additionally, the clients wanted their home to have a Swedish style, which is simple and clean.

Set against the white walls of the home, the staircase stands out as a feature.

In the kitchen, the color of the casing echoes the warm tones of the stairs.

The result is beautiful—a stairway that plays off the kitchen’s warm wooden casework and primary bedroom’s headboard to create a sense of continuity between levels, ending in a dramatic wraparound feature. "While designing the stairs, we prioritized livability and longevity. We pushed our clients toward a timeless staircase, to give them something they could live with for a long time, and that would hold up in its aesthetic identity," adds Lea. Executing this feature required some clever use of space and light. Here's how they did it.

How they pulled it off: A dramatic staircase The clients originally wanted a Cor-Ten steel staircase, which did not fit their budget.

Instead, the architects recommended wide-paneled rift white oak, finished in a custom, color-matched stain.

The stairway landings were designed to line up with the floor plates and ceilings, creating a light well from the skylight on the upper level down to the entrance level.

The team ensured that each landing was inside the railings, creating a distinction within the floor plan that helped to define the different areas of the house and lent to the gestural impact of the stairs.

The staircase winds its way through the various levels of the apartment and is a statement-making centerpiece on every level.