How they pulled it off: A mirrored portal between two rooms

Like many typical apartments in Lisbon, at 100 square meters, the millennial pink-hued Lisbon apartment recently redesigned by Aurora Arquitectos was relatively small and in an old building. So the studio founded by Sérgio Antunes and Sofia Couto dreamed up a clever way to make it feel larger: a mirrored console that opens 180 degrees between two rooms and functions more like an art installation than a typical architectural feature meant to maximize a small space.

"We tried to do something that really contrasts with the original language of the building," Antunes says, noting that buildings in the area can be 500 to 600 years old and in a constant stage of revision. "We wanted to have a connection between the two rooms." So the idea of a whimsical window came into play.