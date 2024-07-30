How They Pulled It Off: A Greenhouse on Top of a Former Garage

Welcome to How They Pulled It Off where we take a close look at one particularly challenging aspect of a home design and get the nitty-gritty details about how it became a reality. When Karrie Nesbit and her husband Gordon were looking for a plot of land to build on, they wanted no more than an acre. The couple had been living on pristine Lake Lemon in southern Indiana but had little room to spread out. "The houses there were on top of each other, and the area had significant building restrictions," says Nesbit. "We were looking for a little land where we could put in a garden and have a garage for storage." They stumbled across a property of 97 acres, partially classified as forest and wildlands. On a lark, they went to see it, spending five minutes in the original old house, built in 1986 and falling apart, and about two hours exploring the grounds. Their builder, Loren Wood, told them that repairing the derelict building wouldn’t be worth the cost—it’d be better just to tear the old house down. Midway through the demo in 2021, the couple had a lightbulb moment: why not keep the bottom portion and erect a greenhouse on top?

The greenhouse top as seen from the driveway. The garage and former basement level of the original building has been transformed into new living quarters, a small guesthouse, for when family and friends visit.

Project designers Russ Herndon and Allyn Lambert created the 20x24 glass greenhouse topper using a black steel frame and tempered, low-emissivity glass. The space below the greenhouse, lovingly dubbed "the bunker" by the Nesbits, has a kitchen and living quarters that serve as a small guest house. This space had once been the basement of the original dwelling and had been surrounded by hillside to make an earth berm-style structure. As it had originally been built into the ground, this space remains cool even when the greenhouse is 120 degrees. Automated fans kick in when the greenhouse is above 90 degrees, and the heaters turn on when it’s below 50 degrees.

Inside the greenhouse, the couple overwinters house plants and propagates native ones, including black willow trees, and elderberries. It’s also a bonus family gathering place in winter.





Since the original house was an earth berm-style structure, Loren Wood was able to create access to the greenhouse from the second level.

The new exterior is covered in gray steel paneling to match a new build Loren Wood also constructed for the couple, a 1400 square foot house serving as the couple’s primary residence. This building comes with a "watchtower" and, Herndon says, is meant to mimic the form and height of the greenhouse, creating a sense of cohesion between the two buildings. Both have a modern, industrialized style boasting clean, simple lines so the ample, 360-degree views would take pride of place.

Between the greenhouse and the new build sits one of the gardens, frequently visited by the family cat.



This second building is perched out on the knoll overlooking a picturesque landscape. Even though the views are outstanding, had the original owner built their earth berm home here, they would have dug down into limestone rock. Both the new build and the renovated building are located on the south side of Bloomington, Indiana, a college town surrounded by rolling hills and countryside. The greenhouse and watchtower capitalize on the views.

The front of the new build features a "watch tower" meant to mimic the form of the greenhouse and offer 360-degree views of the landscape. Wildflowers spread across the valley.

The new build has cement floors and simple interiors to keep attention on the landscape

How they pulled it off: The Greenhouse The greenhouse has a truss system, which supports the weight of the glass, bringing the load down upon the exterior walls.

The greenhouse itself is made of low-emissivity glass, treated with a transparent coating that increases the energy efficiency of the glass by blocking the sun’s intense rays during summer and preventing heat escape during winter. The glass is also tempered so that it can survive a hailstorm.

The original building’s foundation was sagging in places, and the building itself arguably should have been condemned. Once the decision was made to salvage the basement floor and place a greenhouse overtop, the team truncated the foundation, cutting it back so that it was only as big as they needed the greenhouse to be. A concrete pumper was brought in, and the team put rebar down in the core of the blocks that were then filled with concrete. Buttresses were added to shore it all up.

The fireplace was preserved with the original masonry and some veneer in place to honor the original building. The greenhouse idea also appealed to the homeowners because it increased the amount of entertaining space they had while enabling them to overwinter plants. As homesteaders, the couple likes to grow their own food and propagate native plants, including black willow trees, the only tree-sized willow in the state and native to wetlands, that they then reintroduce to the wild.

