How They Pulled It Off: A Glowing Orange Door Delineates a Cozy Bedroom for a New York Studio

Welcome to How They Pulled It Off, where we take a close look at one particularly challenging aspect of a home design and get the nitty-gritty details about how it became a reality.

When a new homeowner purchased an apartment in a converted industrial warehouse in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood, she turned to architect and interior designer Robert Garneau to integrate ample storage space—namely for clothes and books. Originally seeing Garneau’s Transformer Apartment in Dwell, she was eager to integrate similar creative and space-saving measures into her own 1,000-square-foot home.

"The client emphasized the importance of efficient, comprehensive storage for her belongings," says Garneau, founding partner of New York–based Architecture Workshop. "She wanted most of her belongings to be out of sight, with the exception of a few areas to display cherished items, especially her extensive book collection." A wall of live-edge floating shelves—hewn from a single log—gave her ample space for her personal library and created a dramatic focal point in the main living area.