How They Pulled It Off: A Fire-Resilient Cabin Returns to Oregon’s Santiam River

Welcome to How They Pulled It Off, where we take a close look at one particularly challenging aspect of a home design and get the nitty-gritty details about how it became a reality.

In 2020, the Beachie Creek fire tore through the forested hills east of Salem, Oregon, destroying communities across the region. Among the losses was Tyler and Deana Freres’ beloved family cabin, a cedar-clad retreat set among century-old trees on a bluff above the Santiam River. When it came to the question of how to move forward, the couple chose not to simply replicate what had been lost but look to the future. "The decision to rebuild was a long one," says Deana. "We wanted to show that we believed in the community, that we cared enough to put a second stake in the ground."

The 3,400-square-foot Line Hole Cabin takes its name from a fishing hole on the Santiam River directly below the property. The home’s dark shou sugi ban cladding and metal roof strengthen the home’s fire resilience and allow it to visually dissolve into the regenerating landscape.

The original property dated back to the early 1970s and had been in the family since 2016, though Tyler’s connection to the canyon stretches back five generations. "The cabin was really quaint and simple," he says. "The most amazing thing about it was that it was completely surrounded by 100-year-old trees so you couldn’t see the house from the road or any neighbors." Tyler’s family business, Freres Engineered Wood, was also preparing to launch its mass plywood panel product—which can replace traditional stick wood framing—and the new cabin offered an opportunity to showcase the potential of the material. The couple turned to Portland-based Skylab Architecture, with principal Susan Barnes leading the design. "We really used the house almost as a test case for the use of the mass plywood, both structurally and finish," says Barnes. Mass plywood panels are fire resistant and assembled by combining thin layers of Douglas fir veneer to create large-format wood platforms. The platforms are then prefabricated to exact dimensions using a CNC machine. They are similar to cross-laminated timber, or CLT, and laminated in such a way that they become structural elements.

The home is composed of two parallel wings—one housing the main living space, kitchen, and primary bedroom suite; and the other containing the family room, bunk room, and garage.

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"There was a lot of discussion around what the original cabin meant to the family and what the next evolution of this site should be for the family," recalls Barnes. "We wanted to be able to host more people but still make it feel intimate and cabin-like." When Barnes first visited the site shortly after the fire, the landscape was stark, but the views up and down the river canyon were spectacular reminders of the region’s vitality. The original cabin had been sited close to the river’s edge, with a dramatic 40-to-50-foot drop to the water below, and the Skylab team was determined to preserve that relationship. Working closely with engineers, they positioned the new house on the same plateau, with a deck cantilevered directly from the living room and out towards the canyon.

Vaulted mass plywood ceilings and custom polygon Marvin Ultimate windows draw light deep into the main living space, while large Marvin Ultimate sliding doors open directly onto the deck. "We wanted to maximize the glazing and create a transparent indoor/outdoor feel," says architect Susan Barnes.

The deck wraps the main living spaces, with a covered outdoor dining area for year-round use—essential in Oregon’s rainy climate. The Skylab team also designed a custom fish cleaning station as the family loves to fish at the nearby fishing hole.

The gabled design draws on the traditional form of the previous cabin, but reimagines it with a more contemporary silhouette and pared-back material palette of timber, metal, and glass. Vaulted ceilings formed entirely from mass plywood panels lend the main living spaces a striking sense of volume, heightened by custom polygon Marvin Ultimate windows at the gabled ends.

Mass plywood lines the walls, ceilings, and much of the cabinetry in the main living space, giving the interior a warm, cabin-like character despite its generous scale.

A lofted bunk room with six adult-sized beds offers space for extended family and friends to stay. Built-in mass plywood joinery and gable-end glazing gives the room a warmth and openness unusual for a loft space.

The Skylab team used Marvin Ultimate windows and doors to make the most of the river outlook, setting black-painted interior frames against the warmth of the plywood. On the exterior, aluminium-clad frames complement the shou sugi ban cladding while standing up to the site’s conditions. "We really wanted the contrast between the windows and the wood," says Barnes. "The windows essentially feel like a shadow outside of the primary wood structure, but in a beautiful, elegant way."

"We wanted to locate this house to have that same concept of almost floating over that with the river edge," says Barnes.

Dark shou sugi ban cladding and a metal roof give the house its charred, low-profile exterior, but the choice was strategic as well as visual. The ancient Japanese charring technique leaves the timber with a richly textured surface and helps protect it against future fire risk. "Once you have something charred on the outside, it’s really hard to burn it again," says Deana. The materiality is echoed indoors, where reclaimed Douglas fir from an old local lumber kiln frames the fireplace.

The warm honey tones of the plywood are complemented by polished concrete floors, blued steel fireplace surrounds in the lounge areas, and dark millwork. "It’s a modern-day log cabin, but with all the benefits that technology and science and manufacturing can get for you," says Tyler.

The dark exterior of shou sugi ban and metal blends into the regenerating landscape, while the warm mass plywood interior and deep return around the archetypal pitched form create a striking contrast.

"The outside is dark, the inside is natural – it’s like peeling back a charred log," says Deana of the contrast between the shou sugi ban exterior and the pale mass plywood interior. The black trim of the Marvin Ultimate window frames sharpen that contrast.

Nearly six years after the fire, the landscape is beginning to recover. Young trees are growing, grass returns each spring, and the resident pair of ospreys has come back to nest. As the forest regenerates, the views captured will continue to evolve. "It gives you just a glimpse of the landscape’s ability to become once again what it was, we hope," reflects Deana. "It’s really interesting to navigate the joy of having rebuilt with mourning the loss of what was and just accepting the beauty that was will never be the same as the beauty that it is now and that will just be what we hold onto moving forward."

In the bedroom, a large Marvin window frames the recovering landscape, where Tyler has been replanting trees to restore the site over time.

How they pulled it off: Building a fire-resilient cabin on the Santiam River Blur the line between house and landscape: To achieve this, Skylab extended the mass plywood beyond the windows at the gabled ends of each volume so that the warm timber finish continues past the glass. In the living areas, bi-parting Marvin Ultimate sliding doors open fully to the wraparound deck, and operable windows throughout allow the breeze into the home.

"We really tried to diminish the notion of inside and outside," explains Barnes.

Upside-down layout: By locating bedrooms on the lower level, the main living spaces could rise into the treetops, offering light, views, and a strong sense of connection to the landscape. A double-height stair hall connects the two levels, guiding visitors from the quiet, grounded entry up into the luminous upper pavilion.

Shape openings around the view: Marvin Ultimate windows and doors were used throughout the home to create large openings that work with both the shou sugi ban exterior and the mass plywood interior. Bespoke triangulated windows follow the vaulted rooflines, while bi-parting sliding doors connect the living spaces to the deck and river beyond.

Barnes says she really cited the kitchen as the "hub" of the home. Operable casement windows allow for natural ventilation while framing views of the recovering landscape beyond.

Balance openness with warmth: Though the house is generously glazed, it never feels overexposed. The Skylab team sized and positioned the openings so that the rooms retain the coziness offered by the warmth of the mass plywood walls and ceilings. "Even though the openings are large, they feel very residential in scale and still have that quietness to them," says Barnes.

Breaking the glazing into smaller sections allows the bedroom to feel open to the landscape without losing its sense of enclosure.

Make the structure the finish: Throughout the house, mass plywood panels do double duty as both structure and interior surface. Six inches thick and made up of 54 plies of veneer, the panels were prefabricated at the nearby Freres factory, CNC-milled for windows, lighting and services, then craned into place on site. The entire timber structure was erected in just 10 working days.

Even the stairs to the bunk loft were milled from mass plywood, with a curved nosing that softens the otherwise pared-back detailing.

According to Barnes, the home’s parallel structures create spatial separation while also allowing nature and the secondary bedrooms to exist within a connected spatial diagram.

Design for fire resilience: Given the site’s history, fire hardening was a priority. The mass plywood panels char slowly rather than burn, buying time in the event of a fire; fireproof insulation wraps the exterior; shou sugi ban cladding provides additional spark resistance; and a metal roof prevents ember intrusion. With no conventional framing or open attic cavities, there are fewer places for embers to take hold. A 20,000-gallon fire pond, accessible to the local fire department, adds a further layer of protection.

As the surrounding forest regenerates and the young trees mature, the Line Hole Cabin will settle into its landscape and the vistas will continue to evolve. "We wanted to create the residence as a case study for what a modern cabin could be in a location like this," says Barnes.

Wood Contractor: Carpentry Plus Windows and Doors: Marvin Window Installation: Dallas Glass