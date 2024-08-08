How They Pulled It Off: a Door Disguised as a Life-Size Lite-Brite

Welcome to How They Pulled It Off where we take a close look at one particularly challenging aspect of a home design and get the nitty-gritty details about how it became a reality.

When architect Eric Rothfeder undertook the renovation of a 1,600-square-foot Chicago apartment that functions as a live/work space, it came with a challenge. A new and improved high-efficiency electric heat pump replaced the old gas-burning furnace—you love to see it. What you don’t love to see, however, is the access door, which is prominently situated just across from the entryway.

The door needed to perform a clever trick: to disappear while remaining accessible. Rothfeder’s solution was to turn it into a design feature, and he understood that the client wanted something playful that still worked within the context of the modern, minimalist design of the space. You’d never guess what they came up with: a life-size Lite-Brite-inspired door.