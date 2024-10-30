How They Pulled It Off: a Custom Conversation Pit in a Lakefront A-Frame

Welcome to How They Pulled It Off, where we take a close look at one particularly challenging aspect of a home design and get the nitty-gritty details about how it became a reality.

Conversations are critical to how we use space, and also how we create it. That’s why Studio B Interior Design’s Adam Maloney and Rachael Buffa made the main feature of their A-frame in Lake Hartwell, Georgia a 12x15 foot conversation pit, inspired by Buffa’s love for the 1970s, Maloney says. Given all the setbacks the couple would encounter along the way, the pit was the easiest (and most rewarding) part of the build, especially since the journey involved last-minute changes and broken bones.

On the day of framing, the architectural plans changed, when the couple realized that instead of bringing the 36-foot-tall A-frame down to the slab, adding four-foot knee walls would help to maximize the space. And when Maloney went walking atop the foundation’s temporary roof, cleaning up after a day of work, the roof started to tip and Maloney jumped ten feet to the ground, breaking his foot.