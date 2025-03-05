How They Pulled It Off: A Contemporary Addition to a Historic Cottage

Welcome to How They Pulled It Off, where we take a close look at one particularly challenging aspect of a home design and get the nitty-gritty details about how it became a reality.

For architect Andrew Logan and interior designer Sara Cukerbaum, preserving a historic cottage in Austin’s oldest neighborhood required patience, adaptability, and restraint. Navigating landmark regulations, the homeowner’s desires, and inevitable challenges of integrating a modern addition, they let the home’s character lead the way as they updated it for modern living. Like many of Clarksville’s quaint double-gable homes, any contemporary add-on would remain secondary, allowing new and old to quietly fit within the tree-lined streetscape.

While a teardown was initially considered, they felt it was important to preserve as much of the original "charming and well-maintained" 780-square-foot cottage as possible. "We worked closely with the neighborhood and Historic Landmark Commission (HLC) to ensure the cottage remained the dominant feature," says Logan. The addition would need to be "compatible with and differentiated from the historic building if it was going to be visible from the street," he adds.