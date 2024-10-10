How They Pulled It Off: A Ceiling That Conceals Recessed Lighting

When photographer Andrew Rowat and his longtime friend and former officemate, architect Delnaz Yekrangian, began renovating his Toronto townhouse, they were already operating under a compressed timeline. Rowat, in short order, got married, became a father, and welcomed his first son, and the home, located in the city’s Roncesvalles neighborhood, was in need of a gut renovation.

The arrival of the pandemic, Yekrangian explains, threw an additional wrinkle into the work, but she and Rowat devised a plan: "We had to be very strategic about where we could interfere or intervene with the existing house and where we couldn’t," says the founding partner at Aleph-Bau. Rowat, who previously split his time between New York and Shanghai, has photographed spaces and structures on all seven continents, and Yekrangian, also based in Toronto, has worked in Rotterdam, San Francisco, and her native Iran, with an emphasis on repurposing existing buildings. The pair met when they held adjoining studios in a former distillery building, and have stayed friends for nearly a decade, leaping at the chance to collaborate on a project that allowed them to put their combined talents to use.

Yekrangian says Rowat is detail-oriented (so much so that he served as the project manager of the entire renovation), and the team looked for spots to create, as she puts it, "space to do something a little bit different—and also to have some fun."