How “Star Trek” Helped Make Midcentury-Modern the Signature Sci-Fi Aesthetic

When Star Trek first premiered in the mid-1960s, it was meant to portray a far-off future, with Captain James T. Kirk and Mr. Spock traversing the universe 300 years hence. While the sci-fi television series has come to be recognized for many things in the decades since, like having the first Black female leading character on network TV, a king’s ransom of spin-offs, and an extremely dedicated global fan base, another major aspect of its legacy is its space-age-inspired visual identity that helped shape the intersection of midcentury modernism and what consumers see as "futuristic design," even now.

French industrial designer Max Sauze’s Ribbon Chandelier for Lightolier appears in "The Trouble with Tribbles" episode of the original Star Trek series, which ran from 1966 through 1969.