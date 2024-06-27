How Five Designers Problem-Solved Their Bathroom Design Challenges

Bathrooms have to integrate serious functionality and durability into the architectural fabric of the home—while (hopefully) maintaining a sense of luxury and retreat. From a practical space where you can get ready to begin the day, to a relaxing oasis where you can indulge in a long bath or an invigorating shower, our bathrooms serve a multitude of purposes throughout the day, often within limited space.

Geberit’s impressive range of bathroom solutions—from artfully concealed cisterns, to sleek flush plates—is known for elevating both the performance and style of bathrooms. The company itself can trace its history back to 1874 in Switzerland, where it began as a tinsmith business. By 1907, the founder’s sons succeeded in manufacturing the first, lead-lined wooden cistern with lead fittings. And by 1964, it launched the first cistern installed behind the wall, paving the way for a new aesthetic. We spoke to five design pros across the country to discover how—with technology hidden behind the wall—they were able to completely reimagine the hardest working room in the house.

For the Minimalist Approach: A Malibu Villa Makeover Updating a decades-old home to meet the standards of modern-day living is always going to be a challenge, especially when dealing with stringent building regulations and a desire to preserve the essence of the original home. Burdge Architects and Oppenheim Architecture embraced the opportunity to turn a dated 1980s, faux-Mediterranean house in Malibu into a shining example of grand coastal living, using a neutral palette, concealed functional elements, and minimalist detailing. The minimalist design of the home is carried through into the six and a half bathrooms. Each bathroom has a sophisticated beach chic style, defined by a neutral palette punctuated by brass details. The elegant Sigma30 flush plates and Geberit’s in-wall tank carrier system are essential in maintaining the minimalist aesthetic.

The bathrooms are a celebration of clean lines and seamless functionality. The white Geberit Sigma30 dual-flush plate in the far left corner of this bath, for example, has an elegant rectilinear design with stripe detail and dual buttons, offering maximum efficiency with minimal visual impact.

"Every design decision was made to elevate the lifestyle and experience of Malibu through a recessive architecture that exists quietly to support life and nature to create a seamless flow between the indoor and outdoor living spaces," says architect Chad Oppenheim.

The four-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bathroom family home has an enviable beachfront location on Escondido Beach—and even the bathrooms open up to the impressive views.

For Elevated Luxury: A Mountain Home in Aspen This home in West Aspen by Michael Bennett Homes is designed for entertaining large groups—and features eight full bathrooms and three powder rooms. The challenge was to craft spaces at such a large scale that also retained a sense of intimacy.

The interior of the home is defined by luxurious finishes, cutting-edge technology, and a sustainable approach.

The Geberit Sigma70 dual-flush actuator plates feature a frameless design and striking black glass finish that complements the high-end interior scheme—and offers significant water savings.

The bathroom walls are clad in enormous panels of white marble with exquisite gray veining, and the Geberit Duofix in-wall system with Sigma concealed tank allows the luxurious finishes to be celebrated without visual interruption. Plus, the Duofix carrier is designed to last the lifetime of the home.

The home is defined by its breathtaking views over the surrounding mountains, and this was a major driver of the design even in the bathrooms, which feature carefully considered picture windows. "Maximizing the panoramic mountain views and harmoniously integrating them into the interior spaces was a key priority," says the designer.

For a Structural Solution: A New Build in Brooklyn Building a new home in Brooklyn, New York, is a careful balancing act of preserving the historic charm of the borough and creating a contemporary home that meets the needs of modern life. For Osher Bier, founder of OB Home Improvements, it’s also essential to give as much consideration to what’s hidden as to what’s on show. A new, four-story brownstone by Bier is testament to this approach—particularly in the bathrooms, where thoughtful design maximizes space and prioritizes cleanliness. Importantly, the use of cleverly concealed Geberit bathroom solutions meant Bier was able to seamlessly maintain the expanses of marble cladding.

Bier and his team have a passion for rich texture and expressive materials in the bathrooms they design. Geberit concealed in-wall systems allow the palette to take center stage, and the brand also offers flush plates in a variety of finishes and designs—sleek brushed metal, glass, and stone—to complement any scheme.

Specifying Geberit products is nothing new for Bier, as he uses the brand’s in-wall installations in most of his projects. One of the main benefits is the ability of the carrier to accommodate different constructions—including 2x4 and 2x6 steel and wood construction—and structural challenges to ensure a seamless finish. "The beauty of the carrier is that if you have a structural issue and you can’t take the toilet plumbing straight down, you can twist and turn the waste pipes through the studs," he explains.

The Geberit in-wall installation frees up space in the home’s en suite bathrooms and allows for easy cleaning.

For Maximizing Space: A Midcentury in Ontario Family living is often about maximizing space to get the most out of a home. When interior designer and founder of sO Interiors, Susan Ozipko, was brought in to renovate two bathrooms in a midcentury family home in Kanata, Ontario, there was no opportunity to increase the footprint. It was essential that the new bathroom design make the most of the existing footprint—and Geberit concealed systems were essential in increasing the visual footprint.



A Geberit Sigma dual-flush plate in Alpine White was chosen to complement the "light and white" look.

Ample, easily accessible storage was a major part of the client brief for the main bathroom. Given its compact size, this could have proved challenging. Geberit’s in-wall system for 2x6 pre-walls, however, has a lower height than a conventional system and allowed Ozipko to install a timber storage unit above the toilet.

A WC is located behind the main family bathroom and Ozipko was able to save time, money, and plumbing costs by mounting another Geberit pre-wall system on the shared wall with a "back-to-back" connector.

The WC shares a wall with the main bathroom and a Geberit "back-to-back" connector was used to save on installation and materials costs.

"The Geberit system provides unlimited flexibility in design and installations," says Ozipko. "It also saves water and more than meets the water saving guidelines of the local municipality."

For a Historic Renovation: An I.M. Pei-Designed Townhouse in Philadelphia Renovating a townhouse designed in 1962 by renowned architect I.M. Pei is a dream project for an architect—but not one without its challenges. Located in the historic neighborhood of Society Hill, Philadelphia, the townhouse in question is the home of architect Kevin Yoder, founder of k YODER design. Yoder wanted to respect and preserve the intention of the original design but also incorporate contemporary technology and luxury amenities.

As part of the renovation, the existing bathrooms were reimagined. As they hadn’t been touched since the 1960s, all the plumbing and fixtures needed to be replaced and relocated. From the outset, Yoder knew that conventional floor-standing toilets would not achieve the elevated, minimalist aesthetic he desired.

The bathrooms in Yoder’s townhouse feature Geberit polished chrome dual-flush plates.