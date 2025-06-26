How Dabito Keeps His Dream House Cool in the Heart of New Orleans
Moving to New Orleans on your third date sounds like the makings of a romantic comedy, but for designer, author, and artist Dabito, it became the foundation for creating his dream home.
"It’s kind of a wild story, but I moved to New Orleans on my third date with my now-husband, Ryan," Dabito explains. "I was living in NYC, my lease was up, and I was planning to head back to L.A. But then I met this really sweet, amazing guy in Montauk for our first date. We just clicked, kept in touch, and by our third date, I figured, ‘Why not try New Orleans?’"
What began as an impulsive romantic decision evolved into Dabito's first ground-up construction project—a 2,400-square-foot, two-story new-build home with pool and cabana in a historic New Orleans neighborhood. The challenge? Creating a space that honors the city’s architectural heritage while remaining comfortable in a notoriously unforgiving climate.
"This is my first new construction project," says Dabito. "The goal was to make it feel truly at home, drawing on Creole cottages, Eastlake, and Italianate elements so it looks like it’s always been part of the neighborhood."
In New Orleans, where summers bring "super hot, humid, sticky, and heavy" conditions, climate control isn't an afterthought—it’s integral to functionality.
"We always start by mapping out the function and flow of a space," explains Dabito. "A lot of that initial planning is making sure things like Trane condensers, vents, outlets, and switches are in the right—or hidden—spots."
The material palette reflects New Orleans’ eclectic heritage: herringbone oak floors from Stuga, vibrant zellige tiles from Zia Tiles, and playful wallpaper from Backdrop.
Throughout the home, elliptical arches characteristic of local architecture create visual continuity. "The cool thing about New Orleans design is it’s such a melting pot of styles, which gives you so much freedom to mix and match elements," notes Dabito.
Dabito and Ryan also really wanted this home to be energy-efficient, so they carefully selected insulating materials. "We also put in a Trane XV18 heat pump, which has been amazing. It keeps the house perfectly comfortable because it's designed to run only at the speed required, with its variable-speed components smoothly adjusting as the temperature shifts outside."
The system’s integration demonstrates thoughtful planning. "It’s a two-story home, so we needed two condensers and air returns, which we really thought through in the design," explains Dabito.
The result is a home where comfort enhances rather than competes with design. Dabito’s favorite space—the living room, complete with ceiling-mounted speakers for karaoke nights—benefits from consistent temperatures, even during the most enthusiastic renditions.
"New Orleans summers are no joke," Dabito reflects. "That’s precisely why we made sure to pick a system that could keep our home cool while being super energy efficient."
