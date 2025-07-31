A U.K. Farmstead Tests the Limits of Country Living—Down to a Hot Pink Structure

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

Photographer: Peter Landers

From the Architect: "Housestead is a new experimental family home set within the Suffolk Coast & Heaths Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in the grounds of a historic 400-acre estate. Like a farmstead, it comprises several interrelated yet distinct buildings. These four buildings, accommodating Amir Sanei’s and Abigail Hopkins’s family of seven, have dedicated functions focused on living, sleeping, working, and utility. As an architects’ house for a family of architects, Housestead is a living prototype for advancing sustainable rural design and regenerative architecture.

"Sanei + Hopkins’s intention was to reimagine rural domestic life through a radical yet contextual reinterpretation of the traditional English farmstead within a neglected grove of non-indigenous birch trees that offer both a building site and an ecological opportunity: to regenerate Suffolk coastal heathland and build a home embedded in landscape, history, and future care. The design includes a network of peripheral ‘cottage’ lodges, a cruciform cluster of four geometrical volumes arranged around a central yard and orientated to cardinal points, to the path of the sun and to views beyond. Unlike the inward-facing farmyards of historical precedent, the composition is purposefully extroverted, or open to the surrounding landscape and its ecology.