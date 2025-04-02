Charred Pine Brings a Dramatic Finish to a Coastal Cabin in Denmark

SubscribeSign In
The four-room compound’s allover velvety black cladding contrasts its grassy setting.
Project Details:

Location: Veddinge, Denmark

Architect: Förstberg Ling / @forstberg_ling

Footprint: 915 square feet

Structural Engineer: Ronny Malm

Cabinetry Design: Ali Atié

Photographer: Markus Linderoth / @markuslinderoth

From the Architect: "Arriving at Veddinge, at the northern tip of Zeeland near Copenhagen, the landscape undergoes a change from lowlands to grassy hills. A cabin from the 1950s sits on a slope overlooking the sea, offering extensive views along the coastline. Förstberg Ling designed a new, detached extension that provides additional bedrooms and a living room to accompany the kitchen and living spaces of the old cabin.

"The house consists of four volumes of different height, arranged to create a hidden enclosed space at their center. While moving around the house, you encircle the hidden space, connecting the rooms which range from narrow and taller, to wider and lower. The different levels at the front and back of the house contribute to the shifting scale throughout the volumes.

"The exterior is clad in blackened pine, while the interior features walls clad in plywood made from different veneers. Strategically placed windows highlight the verticality of the house and frame the surrounding tree tops, providing a different experience compared to the existing buildings’ horizontal panoramic views of the sea."

Grace Bernard
www.gracebernard.com

