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An Awkward Lot Between Spec Homes Is No Problem for This 764-Square-Foot Residence in JapanView 15 Photos

An Awkward Lot Between Spec Homes Is No Problem for This 764-Square-Foot Residence in Japan

A carefully placed band of windows on the second floor maintains privacy and brings in light, which filters downstairs through gapped two-by-four flooring.
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Project Details:

Location: Anjo City, Japan

Architect: 1-1 Architects / @ichinoichi.inc

Footprint: 764 square feet

Builder: Hirata Construction Co.Ltd.

Structural Engineer: WORKSHOP Ltd.

Photographer: Takashi Uemura / @takashiuemura_photography

From the Architect: "This project is a house planned within a rural settlement located in an urbanization control area. The surrounding context is characterized by generous single-story farmhouse dwellings. However, due to the site’s favorable location, land subdivision has recently accelerated, and an increasing number of parcels are being sold as speculative housing developments or ready-built homes. These houses, driven by profitability and ease of sale, tend to maximize building coverage ratios and are subdivided internally into increasing numbers of homes. As a result, the neighborhood has become denser, with deteriorating daylighting and ventilation conditions, confining residents within overcrowded and inflexible interiors.

"The subject site follows this trend: it is the central parcel of a lot that was originally occupied by a large single-story farmhouse and later divided into three. The newly built houses on both sides extend close to the property boundaries. At the initial design stage, setting back the ground floor to create exterior space between neighboring houses was considered. However, poor daylight conditions at ground level posed a concern. Instead, the second floor was set back in a podium-like configuration and enclosed with continuous openings. This strategy creates a bright second floor and a generous external terrace that are less affected by the surrounding environment.

"The second-floor slab, which also forms the first-floor ceiling, is composed of 2-by-4 timber louvers, functioning both as a finish and as a structural diaphragm providing horizontal rigidity. Light and air entering the second floor gently filter down to the first floor through these louvers. The first floor, with its intentionally low ceiling height and a cool, glossy earthen floor extending across its entirety, contrasts with the bright and open second floor, which, through setback, maintains a moderate distance from the neighborhood while remaining largely open. Rather than occupying predetermined rooms, the residents move between these two distinct one-room environments, selecting their place according to changing conditions and living fluidly within the space.

"The void created at a height slightly above ground level introduces spatial permeability into both the townscape and daily life, fostering a flexible and choice-rich living environment. By reconsidering the latent potential of the site and realizing the project within a budget comparable to speculative housing, this work aims to demonstrate new possibilities within the conditions currently shaping suburban residential areas in Japan."

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Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles.

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