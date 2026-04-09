Douglas Firs Are the Main Characters at This Sea Ranch Home Built by Four Friends

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Cabinetry: Joinery Structures

From the Architect: "The House of Four Ecologies is a 1,600-square-foot residence located at The Sea Ranch, conceived by a small group of longtime friends. The collective nature of the house necessitated a layout that allows for socializing, but also solitude for individual reflection and creative craft. Hence, the new home is imagined as an interconnected cluster of volumes, each holding space for privacy as well as gathering.

"A grove of three windblown Douglas firs dominates the center of the site, and to heed Anna and Lawrence Halprin’s dictum, the architecture dances lightly in-between them, paying deference to their residency, taking advantage of their presence to protect from wind and frame view corridors to scenery afar. And by positioning the house around the firs, the house can only be partially glimpsed as it appears and disappears between them.