The Gorgeous Walls in This London Kitchen Renovation? That’s Hempcrete

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

From the Architect: "House Made By Many Hands is one of the first building structures in the U.K. to specify a low-carbon limestone calcined clay cement (LC3) concrete, a new material which generates 30 to 40 percent less CO2 in its production than standard Portland cement. Commissioned by an environmentally conscious client, the compact Victorian house renovation has been a testbed for LC3, a product which has the capacity to reduce total global CO2 emissions by one to two percent if adopted universally by the construction industry. The project demonstrates how a Victorian house can be renovated and extended with a substantially reduced environmental impact—40 percent lower than a typical build deploying conventional concrete, steel frame box, and plasterboard.

"Located on a densely-inhabited, car-free street, the two-story terraced house occupies a constrained site with no back garden and only a thin strip of external space. As found, it was dark and cramped. The challenge was to work with what was there, designing as sustainably as possible through reuse and repurposing of existing materials to bring it up to modern day standards, creating a homely and productive new kitchen for its owner, a chef with a background in sustainable agriculture.

"An explicit strategy of reuse underpins the whole project. Adopting a fabric first approach, identifying what was essential, retaining usable original elements, constructing cautiously and interweaving old and new, have been fundamental to the project. Rather than overhaul the servicing of the house, interventions have been simple and low-tech, selectively using what was found (relocating the combination boiler rather than consigning it to a skip), supplemented with energy-saving strategies such as double-glazed windows.