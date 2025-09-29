SubscribeSign In
A Dinner at Noma Inspired This Upstate New York RetreatView 16 Photos

A Dinner at Noma Inspired This Upstate New York Retreat

Designer Nancy Mah’s woodland home references the world-famous Danish restaurant’s cluster of gables and unfettered connection with its setting.
Text by
Photos by
View 16 Photos

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

Project Details:

Location: New York

Designer: Nancy Mah

Photographer: Read McKendree / @readmckendree

Photographer: Ryan Fischer

From the Designer: "Designer Nancy Mah built her dream home on 10.5 acres of rugged upstate New York terrain, creating a modern retreat that blends with nature. Inspired by her architect father’s experimental 1976 Memphis home and a transformative meal at Copenhagen’s Noma restaurant, Mah designed interconnected structures that ‘grip the ridge’ of the landscape. The home features a central volume housing common areas, flanked by a guest wing and primary suite accessed through a working greenhouse. Floor-to-ceiling windows frame dramatic vistas while natural materials like white oak, poured concrete, and dark gray cedar create harmony with the surroundings. The result is a sanctuary where the house almost disappears into the landscape, offering its inhabitants a profound connection to nature."

A Dinner at Noma Inspired This Upstate New York Retreat - Photo 1 of 16 -
A Dinner at Noma Inspired This Upstate New York Retreat - Photo 2 of 16 -
A Dinner at Noma Inspired This Upstate New York Retreat - Photo 3 of 16 -
A Dinner at Noma Inspired This Upstate New York Retreat - Photo 4 of 16 -
A Dinner at Noma Inspired This Upstate New York Retreat - Photo 5 of 16 -
A Dinner at Noma Inspired This Upstate New York Retreat - Photo 6 of 16 -
A Dinner at Noma Inspired This Upstate New York Retreat - Photo 7 of 16 -
A Dinner at Noma Inspired This Upstate New York Retreat - Photo 8 of 16 -
A Dinner at Noma Inspired This Upstate New York Retreat - Photo 9 of 16 -
A Dinner at Noma Inspired This Upstate New York Retreat - Photo 10 of 16 -
A Dinner at Noma Inspired This Upstate New York Retreat - Photo 11 of 16 -
A Dinner at Noma Inspired This Upstate New York Retreat - Photo 12 of 16 -
A Dinner at Noma Inspired This Upstate New York Retreat - Photo 13 of 16 -
A Dinner at Noma Inspired This Upstate New York Retreat - Photo 14 of 16 -
A Dinner at Noma Inspired This Upstate New York Retreat - Photo 15 of 16 -
A Dinner at Noma Inspired This Upstate New York Retreat - Photo 16 of 16 -
g
Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer and editorial strategist based in Los Angeles where she covers architecture, design, culture, and travel. Reach out: www.gracebernard.com

Published

Topics

Home Tours

Get the Pro Newsletter

What’s new in the design world? Stay up to date with our essential dispatches for design professionals.