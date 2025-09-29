A Dinner at Noma Inspired This Upstate New York Retreat

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

From the Designer: "Designer Nancy Mah built her dream home on 10.5 acres of rugged upstate New York terrain, creating a modern retreat that blends with nature. Inspired by her architect father’s experimental 1976 Memphis home and a transformative meal at Copenhagen’s Noma restaurant, Mah designed interconnected structures that ‘grip the ridge’ of the landscape. The home features a central volume housing common areas, flanked by a guest wing and primary suite accessed through a working greenhouse. Floor-to-ceiling windows frame dramatic vistas while natural materials like white oak, poured concrete, and dark gray cedar create harmony with the surroundings. The result is a sanctuary where the house almost disappears into the landscape, offering its inhabitants a profound connection to nature."