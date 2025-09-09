He Came Back to Japan With His Sights Set on One Thing—a Remarkable Home to Host His Art Collection
A former art dealer lightly renovated a box-shaped residence with operable screens that provide both openness and privacy.
Text by
Photos by
About two years ago, George Kougiadis, a retired art investor from Australia who had spent a significant part of his life in Japan, decided that he wanted to move back to his adoptive country with his wife, Mika, and two boisterous dogs, Jasper and Peaches. The couple knew they wanted to live somewhere unique, but exhaustive searches turned up nothing.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Published